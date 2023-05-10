Eurovision's most iconic and outrageous fashion

Since 1956, the Eurovision Song Contest has provided catchy tunes, cheesy pop and bombastic anthems – but also some eye-catching fashion.

One of the most memorable competitors in Eurovision history was heavy metal band Lordi, who donned monster prosthetics and won for Finland in 2006 with Hard Rock Hallelujah.

“It was a blessed victory on so many levels,” said lead singer Mr. Lordi (aka Tomi Petteri Putaansuu), “and of course it was the first time that some really pretty people won.”

Louisa Buller/AP Israeli singer Dana International celebrates her victory in the Eurovision Song Contest in 1998 – wearing a feather jacket by designer Jean Paul Gaultier that’s become an iconic look in Eurovision and fashion history.

In some cases, the fashion outshines the song: Glam metal outfit Wig Wam, Norway’s entry in 2005, only finished in ninth place, but the band’s lead singer drew much attention in an extremely figure-hugging star-spangled jumpsuit.

Familiar faces and outlandish looks don't necessarily hold sway with judges. Twin duo Jedward – John and Edward Grimes – represented Ireland in 2011 and the following year.

Sergey Ponomarev/AP Jedward perform in 2012.

In 2012, they finished sixth at the contest in Baku, Azerbaijan, wearing matching robot outfits with shoulder pads and boots, with their signature huge quiff hairdos.

The 2023 Eurovision final will be held in Liverpool – the U.K. stepped in to host on behalf of last year's winner, Ukraine – on May 13.

Some other notable Eurovision looks from recent years:

Krista Siegfrids

Alastair Grant/AP Krista Siegfrids, of Finland performs her song "Marry Me" during a rehearsal for the final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden in 2013.

The singer from Finland performed Marry Me in 2013, wore a tulle wedding dress with a strapless bodice, a train and electric-pink platform heels. Her performance also made history, with the first ever lesbian kiss at the contest.

Conchita Wurst

Frank Augstein/AP Singer Conchita Wurst representing Austria in 2014.

The Austrian singer and drag queenwon the competition in 2014 with Rise Like a Phoenix, sporting a figure-hugging golden gown, complete with perfectly groomed facial hair.

Måneskin

Peter Dejong/AP Maneskin from Italy receive the trophy after winning the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021.

Italian band Måneskin, who won Eurovision in 2021, wore custom red leather outfits with silver studs designed by Etro – but couldn’t wait to remove them at a press conference afterward. They went on to become fashion favourites, appearing in Gucci campaigns.

Kate Miller-Heidke

Sebastian Scheiner/AP Kate Miller-Heidke of Australia, in 2019.

The Australian singer wore a dramatic celestial inspired gown by designer Steven Khalil, paired with orthopaedic label Bared.

Eleni Foureira

Sebastian Scheiner/AP Greek singer Eleni Foureira performs in 2019.

Greek singer Eleni Foureira performed in 2019 in a nude-illusion star sequinned bodysuit - having early walked out on stage with a pastel pink feather bow.

Elina Nechayeva

Armando Franca/AP Elina Nechayeva from Estonia, 2018.

Estonia’s Elina Nechayeva offered pure theatrics in 2018 with a 52m-squared gown that featured animated projections throughout her performance.

Lordi

Petros Giannakouris/AP Finnish group Lordi celebrate after their Eurovision victory in 2006.

Heavy metal band Lordi’s monster prosthetics.

