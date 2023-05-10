Eurovision's most iconic and outrageous fashion
Since 1956, the Eurovision Song Contest has provided catchy tunes, cheesy pop and bombastic anthems – but also some eye-catching fashion.
One of the most memorable competitors in Eurovision history was heavy metal band Lordi, who donned monster prosthetics and won for Finland in 2006 with Hard Rock Hallelujah.
“It was a blessed victory on so many levels,” said lead singer Mr. Lordi (aka Tomi Petteri Putaansuu), “and of course it was the first time that some really pretty people won.”
READ MORE:
* Cheat sheet: The good, the bad and the mad of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023
* King's coronation concert review: A weird and fitfully wonderful spectacle
* King Charles' coronation: The best dressed guests
In some cases, the fashion outshines the song: Glam metal outfit Wig Wam, Norway’s entry in 2005, only finished in ninth place, but the band’s lead singer drew much attention in an extremely figure-hugging star-spangled jumpsuit.
Familiar faces and outlandish looks don't necessarily hold sway with judges. Twin duo Jedward – John and Edward Grimes – represented Ireland in 2011 and the following year.
In 2012, they finished sixth at the contest in Baku, Azerbaijan, wearing matching robot outfits with shoulder pads and boots, with their signature huge quiff hairdos.
The 2023 Eurovision final will be held in Liverpool – the U.K. stepped in to host on behalf of last year's winner, Ukraine – on May 13.
Some other notable Eurovision looks from recent years:
Krista Siegfrids
The singer from Finland performed Marry Me in 2013, wore a tulle wedding dress with a strapless bodice, a train and electric-pink platform heels. Her performance also made history, with the first ever lesbian kiss at the contest.
Conchita Wurst
The Austrian singer and drag queenwon the competition in 2014 with Rise Like a Phoenix, sporting a figure-hugging golden gown, complete with perfectly groomed facial hair.
Måneskin
Italian band Måneskin, who won Eurovision in 2021, wore custom red leather outfits with silver studs designed by Etro – but couldn’t wait to remove them at a press conference afterward. They went on to become fashion favourites, appearing in Gucci campaigns.
Kate Miller-Heidke
The Australian singer wore a dramatic celestial inspired gown by designer Steven Khalil, paired with orthopaedic label Bared.
Eleni Foureira
Greek singer Eleni Foureira performed in 2019 in a nude-illusion star sequinned bodysuit - having early walked out on stage with a pastel pink feather bow.
Elina Nechayeva
Estonia’s Elina Nechayeva offered pure theatrics in 2018 with a 52m-squared gown that featured animated projections throughout her performance.
Lordi
Heavy metal band Lordi’s monster prosthetics.
- Additional reporting, Stuff
AP