The mystery of the Princess of Wales’s double coronation dress

Blink and you’ll have missed it. But the neckline of the Princess of Wales’s coronation gown appears to have morphed from a high round-neck into a V-neck over the course of Saturday’s events.

When we first saw the Princess arrive at Westminster Abbey for the coronation, her ivory Alexander McQueen gown was largely concealed by the blue Royal Victorian Order mantle. One of the few details we could identify was the high, round-neck collar.

Getty Images Was it two identical gowns or some clever fashion trickery?

So you can understand the confusion when the official portraits were released on Monday, showing the Princess in what is indisputably a V-neck dress, designed, no doubt, to show off the spectacular 105 diamonds of the George VI Festoon necklace, which was a gift to the late Queen Elizabeth from her father in 1950.

This sparked some inevitable debate on social media. The embroidery at the cuffs and in the skirt were otherwise the same. So did she wear two almost identical dresses? Or is there some clever fashion trickery at work?

The answer is, of course, the latter. For a scaled-down ceremony without the bling of tiaras (who needs them when you have a necklace like that), two couture gowns for one occasion would have been deemed excessive.

While the Alexander McQueen team have not commented on neckline-gate, Twitter has provided what appears to be a logical answer. According to Sky News royal correspondent Alastair Bruce, the Princess commissioned an additional temporary “cape” (or perhaps we should call it a bib?) to wear with the mantle, to protect the dress from the ceremonial ropes and chains she was required to wear for the ceremony.

Hugo Burnand/Buckingham Palace/Getty Images In the official portrait, the Princess's V-neckline showcases the bejewelled George VI Festoon necklace .

It may also have been an aesthetic solution – the mantle looked better with a high collar, but the necklace – and the V-neckline required to display it – was a means of remembering the late Queen in the official portraits. It kept her memory alive on the Royal family’s most important day since her coronation 70 years prior.

This neckline detail is just one element that made the gown such a masterful blend of tradition and modernity – and it shows how much thought and care went into the design.

It has been 12 years since Alexander McQueen creative director Sarah Burton designed the Princess’s wedding gown, and, having collaborated many times since, the atelier is familiar with the codes of royal style – as evidenced by the embroidery, featuring rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs representing England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland respectively.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Tried and tested: the Princess wore a black Alexander McQueen gown of the same neckline to a Diplomatic Corps reception in 2019.

By now, Burton has a clear understanding of her most famous client’s needs and expectations, and this silhouette is a tried-and-tested one; the Princess wore a black velvet gown of the same design to a Diplomatic Corps reception in 2019.

In a cost of living crisis, any new gown is going to garner some criticism, but we know that the Princess rewears clothes decades after they were first acquired. And at a time when sustainability in fashion is front of mind, the versatility of this bib-cape-collar situation proved to be an inspired solution.