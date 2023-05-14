Notes from a stylist: This is how to wear a maxi skirt

90s style long skirts are back – but boho chic is staying in the past, where it belongs.

Long skirts were a staple of the late 90s, and now after 20 years they’re back again - but this is far from boho chic.

Be inspired instead by the archives of 90s icons such as Helmut Lang, Ann Demeulemeester, Martin Margiela and our homegrown heroes of Nom*D and Zambesi – all of whom are offering new versions of their signature minimalist styles, alongside an array of emerging local and international luxury brands.

This “new length” has a certain toughness to it, with Saint Laurent’s Fall 2022 collection setting the one: long satin skirts worn with oversized blazers, faux leathers and sharp lines.

London-based brand Eudon Choi’s pairing of matching blazer with a full but slimline skirt is another option that’ll work for everyday, or Gabriela Hearst’s casually cool pleated leather version worn with a cosy knit jersey.

There are plenty of maxi-length denim styles on offer too, whether it be distressed, flared or low rise, as well as tailored silhouettes with an androgynous feel using pinstripe or wool fabrics.

Look for variations on the longer length knitted skirt, with ruching and high-thigh splits making them feel contemporary.If you’re really ready to commit to the throwback trend, enter the cargo skirt. Often in parachute fabrics they feature toggles, drawstrings and an array of pockets in a playful nod to the 90s – think TLC and Gwen Stefani.

Getty Images Long skirts at Bottega Veneta, Gabrilea Hearst, and Eudon Choi.

There are so many options of floor-length skirts that will accommodate different body shapes, personality types, ages and budgets – the fun is experimenting with them.

All about balance

There are many ways to style maxi skirts from a day-to-day perspective – my advice would be to keep it balanced. If your skirt is full, then pair it with a tighter top; if you have a fitted silhouette, wear a looser shape up top. Men's-style shirts and oversized cropped knits will make good pairings.

A matching top and skirt is another way to try the trend, for an instantly pulled together look. But if you cannot get the same exact set, go for a monochromatic set in different textures.

Supplied Maxi skirt options from Kookai, Skims and Carlson.

Styling for work, or pleasure

The best way to take yourself from day to night with a maxi skirt heavily relies on your shoes and lip colour - a jacket is a smart and simple pairing. Depending on the nature of your work, choose loafers or flat boots. If you’re heading out, wear heels or knee-length high heeled boots – especially if there is a split in the skirt to show it off.

For day I would team a longer skirt with an oversized blazer and neutral lip colour and for evening, take it up a notch with a longer length leather jacket and red lipstick.

Keep it simple

To dip your toe in this trend, take a more simplistic approach. Try a heavy black satin bias cut, or a tubular knit skirt with a fun gathered detail or split. If your legs are your favourite asset, opt for a skirt with a cheeky side split to show them off. Coming into the winter months, these longer skirts can also offer a break from pants. I’d also suggest selecting a neutral colour that will marry well into your current wardrobe.

