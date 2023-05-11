Chanel lures stars to cruise fashion show at LA film studio during writers' strike

With stars like Margot Robbie and Lil Nas X sitting in the front row, Virginie Viard’s sporty clothing designs inspired by Hollywood glam shined just as bright during a Chanel fashion show in Los Angeles.

The fashion brand took hold of the Paramount Picture Studios lot to unveil its latest cruise collection on a chilly May night. The decision to use a studio lot as venue had some raising eyebrows considering America’s film and television industry is in the midst of the biggest labour action to hit Hollywood in more than a decade.

Jordan Strauss/AP A model walks the runway at the Chanel Cruise 2023/2024 Fashion Show.

Before the event Deadline reported that the venue choice had sent a flurry of concern through invitees trying to ascertain whether attending would be considered crossing the picket line.

The show was such a splashy spectacle that even Snoop Dogg was dancing in his comfy bleacher seat while models strutted on a black-and-white Chanel basketball-like court with two large scoreboards.

READ MORE:

* Jameela Jamil slams Met Gala attendees for celebrating 'known bigot' Karl Lagerfeld

* The standout beauty looks from the 2023 Met Gala include a $31 lipstick

* Pas de chat: Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette won't be at Met Gala

* Karl Lagerfeld, and his problematic past, take centre stage at the Met Gala



A massive screen as long as the court showed various black-and-white videos of dancing Chanel models and aerial images of Los Angeles filled with palms trees.

Jordan Strauss/AP Models walk the runway at the Chanel Cruise 2023/2024 Fashion Show.

The spacious court gave the models room to work in front of a star-studded crowd that included Kristen Stewart, Elle Fanning, Issa Rae, H.E.R., Nile Rodgers, Paris Hilton, Andra Day, Leslie Mann, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kris Jenner, Kimora Lee Simmons, Christina Milian and Lori Harvey.

Jordan Strauss/AP Milla Jovovich, Elle Fanning and Camila Morrone.

Viard brought her vision for Californian sporty vibes to life with swimsuits, sports bras, sparkling dresses, skirts, blazers and platform shoes with glowing heels, in various shades of pink along with lavender and black.

The last time Chanel had a cruise collection event in the Los Angeles area was 2007 in a hangar at the Santa Monica airport. The previous cruise shows were held in Provence, France and Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Jordan Strauss Margot Robbie was in attendance.

After the nearly 30-minute show wrapped up, Viard took a bow and made a short strut of her own while attendees applauded her efforts. Audience members were entertained before and after the event by roller skaters who slithered through the crowd and collectively danced together at times.

As a special performer, Snoop Dogg kept the good times rolling as he performed a medley of his hits including Gin and Juice, Nuthin’ But a 'G' Thang, Drop It Like It’s Hot and Beautiful. The rapper brought out Anderson .Paak who performed Smokin Out the Window.

Jordan Strauss/AP Models walk the runway at the Chanel Cruise 2023/2024 Fashion Show.

Dogg, who also deejayed during his set, brought his family and said it was the first time he's ever attended such an event.

“I’m gonna bring the hood to the fashion show,” he told the crowd.

See more looks from the runway and guests

Jordan Strauss/AP Models walk the runway at the Chanel Cruise 2023/2024 Fashion Show.

Jordan Strauss/AP Models walk the runway at the Chanel Cruise 2023/2024 Fashion Show.