This week's best celebrity looks had great gowns, beautiful gowns

Maybe because the clothing items we’ve personally worn the most this week are our hardworking raincoats and puffer jackets, but when perusing the outfits celebrities were showing off in the past seven days, we were all drawn to dramatic gowns.

Made in intricately boho crotchet, catching the light in chrome and finished with a very Ensemble bow, they were a resplendent antidote to the dreary weather.

Best elegance

It’s almost like my pal Pierpaolo Piccolo designed this to be worn to the Met Gala, but at the last minute Michelle Yeoh decided she’d rather wear it to an event in honour of The Asian American Foundation rather than one honouring a fatphobic, cruel European designer. I’m not mad about that!

Besides, this beautiful, elegant gown would’ve got lost in the sea of monochromatic Madonna-lite nonsense. And that would’ve been a travesty. – Rebecca Wadey

The best

Beyoncé has been busy. Queen Bee kicked off her much-anticipated Renaissance World Tour in Stockholm this week, with an array of glittering costume changes. Would we expect anything less? Styled by Shiona Turini, her looks included custom ensembles by Alexander McQueen, Courrèges, Balmain, Mugler and a dress that changed colour when exposed to UV light.

They're all show-stoppers, but particularly this surrealist Loewe bodysuit. My only question is, where are the visuals? Oh, and: will she extend her world tour to Aotearoa? - Zoe Walker Ahwa

Best Disney princess

Between the long flowing cherry hair and that sculpted chrome dress by Valdrin Sahit, Halle Bailey looked like Ariel come to life at the premiere of The Little Mermaid. While the reference to the source material is so clear here, I think the unadulterated glamour of the look reels it back from looking like cosplay. Mermaidcore perfection.

Between this, Heidi Klum in that Kate Barton dress in March and Emma Corrin's JW Anderson goldfish bubble dress, fluid look dresses are becoming something of a micro trend, and it's easy to see why as the liquefied appearance is so dynamic.- Tyson Beckett

Best VPL

I'm a little traumatised by crochet from my high school days, during a boho period that involved me wearing a long crochet singlet, a crochet vest and a cream crochet BEANIE all at once (a photo of this exists on my mum's Facebook somewhere, fml).

Unlike me, Jemima Kirk understands the power of restraint: this knitted Gabriela Hearst dress is floaty and fitted in the right places, with a tasteful amount of laddering (another trend I took too far), and it hasn’t been over-accessorised. Her 60s teal eye makeup (by Yumi Mori) is a huge slay, as is the demure high-waisted VPL - quite refreshing after all the visible thongs at the Met Gala after parties. – Lara Daly

Best hun

Most people these days will know Alesha Dixon as a judge on shows like Strictly Come Dancing, Britain's Got talent or America's Got Talent – but in my heart, she will always be the cool MC from early-2000s band Mis-Teeq who was briefly married to Harvey from So Solid Crew. Iconic!

I haven't thought of her in years but was delighted to have this video, from one of my favourite accounts Love of Huns*, come up on my Instagram feed: Dixon rapping a history of Eurovision (which she was co-hosting), while wearing an extravagant bow-adorned Celia Kritharioti gown.

*If you don’t know what a hun is, here’s a good background from the Guardian. - ZWA

Best album cover

Hello Dolly!

I’m far from thrilled with the inclusion of transphobe Kid Rock on Dolly Parton's foray into rock ‘n’ roll music, but the album art, her outfit choice and the rest of the 30 deep track list is sublime. Cheryl West who? - TB

Best elevated sporting attire

It’s not like me to choose two relatively simple black dresses in one week, but I love an elevated tank dress and Jodie Turner-Smith is really serving at Formula 1 in Miami.

This is giving me cool, effortless, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy-esque 90s vibes, only updated for current times with the neon green trim. I have no idea who the designer is (she is a Gucci ambassador, but it’s not screaming Gucci to me) and her stylists, Wayman and Micah, have inexplicably left Instagram. So I’m left with a fantasy where it’s a brand I can afford. In my dreams. - RW