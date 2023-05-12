Victoria's Secret bringing back fashion show as film, minus 'angels'

Victoria’s Secret is getting back in the fashion show business – but in a very different way than previously known.

The once-popular lingerie brand said it was revamping its iconic annual fashion show into a feature-length documentary, to be called Victoria’s Secret World Tour.

Organisers said the event will showcase the talents of 20 designers from Bogota, Colombia; Lagos, Nigeria; London and Tokyo alongside their custom fashion collections for the brand.

“It will be driven by fashion, glamour and entertainment with a nod to beloved iconography from the past but in a bold, redefined way,” the company’s Head Creative Director Raúl Martinez said in a Tuesday statement.

“We are so honoured to offer our platform and have it explored through the lens and artistry of global creatives who celebrate the individuality of women’s stories and perspectives.”

The film will be creatively directed by Partel Oliva, with film direction by Lola Raban-Oliva, Cristina Sanchez, Korty, Margot Bowman, and Umi Ishihara.

For the first time since 2018, Victoria’s Secret will not feature models wearing the angel wings for which the brand was famous.

In 2021, Harper’s Bazaar reported that the marketing gimmick was ditched.

Before it was cancelled in 2019 amid the #MeToo movement and waning sales, the show had been held annually since 1995 and broadcast on network television since 2001.

Even with the unrealistic standards of beauty it promoted, the Victoria’s Secret runway helped propel the likes of Gigi Hadid, Gisele Bundchen, Heidi Klum and Tyra Banks to international stardom.

According to the company, the reimagined show will be streamed globally and will culminate in a live fashion event this fall.

