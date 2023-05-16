Lunchtime Shop: Very handy, and stylish, umbrellas

There are 63 stairs between the door to my apartment and the street. I know because I’ve counted them out multiple times this month, trudging back to the top floor to fetch the umbrella I’ve forgotten as I’ve headed to work.

Leaving the house without my brolly was not an option. In our verdant and rainy land, an umbrella is a non-negotiable accessory.

While the best umbrella is a sturdy corporate-branded one pinched from work, there are other good options you can pick up via more legitimate means. Below, eight stylish umbrellas you’ll be gutted to leave behind in a café.

Blunt metro umbrella in leopard, $139

Some baulk at leopard print, dismissing it as tacky, others recognise that the tan and black components make this easy to wear design closer to a neutral than a fussy print. Bonus points: the blotches hide stains well.

This compact umbrella offers a slight tweak on the timeless print, in a sage green and blush pink colourway. Famously hard wearing, if you’re going to invest the cash in a Blunt umbrella make sure you choose a design you love, you’ll be carrying it round for some time to come.

Kmart gingham umbrella, $12

I would argue this is plaid not gingham but regardless, the fetching black and white heritage pattern is the main drawcard with this lightweight umbrella. The product description warns not to use this one on windy days, so temper your expectations re: longevity with this affordable offering.

Kathmandu Travel Wherever Umbrella, $40

Trust outdoor experts Kathmandu to design a multipurpose umbrella kitted out with nifty features. The asymmetric sloped design provides superior guard against wind and rain that whips in at an angle, as well as protecting you from the sun’s glare.

Tested to withstand gales up to 80 kilometres per hour and folding down neatly to take up minimal space, you’ll never regret packing this brolly.

Gorman kids holiday umbrella, $25

This cheery pint-sized umbrella is perfect for small puddle splashers. Pity they don’t make it in adult sizes.

Gorman fleur umbrella, $55.20

This fully grown umbrella has a similarly playful vibe. The bright print, by French illustrator Agathe Singer acts as a timely reminder during gloomy weather that spring flowers bloom from winter rains.

Zakka golf umbrella, $49 from The Warehouse

Sometimes a really giant umbrella is what the conditions call for. This extra-large brolly has a double canopy layer and a wingspan of 1.35m, so you can keep the whole family dry under it. This plum shade makes it easy to spot amongst a sea of black on the sports sideline too.

Bed bath and beyond inverted umbrella, $25

For those not familiar with the inverted umbrella design, this style of brolly fold up instead of down, meaning the wet side gets stored on the inside.

It takes a little adjustment to get your head around, but proves useful in situations like getting into the car without folding a wall of water onto your shoulders.

Mitre 10 76cm umbrella, $17.50

If anyone knows how to brave the elements, tradies do. This utilitarian, Mitre 10 branded beauty is designed for durability. Best worn with stubbies, a fleece and a piping-hot pie.