Floral embellished headbands to channel your inner Kate Middleton

In one outing, the Princess of Wales managed to do the unthinkable: rehab the image of the flower crown.

Eschewing a traditional tiara in favour of an embellished floral headpiece at King Charles’ coronation the princess set about ridding floral headbands from negative associations of late: naff festival dressing and bizarre Scandinavian midsummer traditions with links to the occult.

The stunning headgear was a collaboration between British milliner Jess Collett and Alexander McQueen, one of Duchess Catherine’s go-to designers for occasion wear. The knockout double tier headpiece was made with silver bullion, crystal and silver thread that came together in a sort of 3D embroidery.

News that Catherine was considering a floral crown circled gossip publications in the lead up to the coronation. The botanically themed headgear was both heralded as a unique way for the princess to pay tribute to the horticultural and sustainable passions of the new monarch and also an attempt to dial back the ostentatious jewellery displays on the day, an attempt to make the royal family seem more in touch.

Because nothing says we understand the plight of the common person like a head full of silver bullion.

It may not have fulfilled all of its goals, but the floral crown was successful in re-establishing the Princess of Wales as one the monarchy’s biggest assets, sartorially at least.

Yui Mok/AP Catherine’s floral headband matched a daintier version that sat on the head of her daughter, Princess Charlotte.

And it’s certain to prove influential, the Princess’ fashion choices wield significant economic influence. Copycat sales following the duchess’ fashion footsteps has been estimated to direct about £1 billion (NZ$2 billion) into the UK fashion industry annually.

Fresh floral wreaths attempted a resurgence recently (see Elle Fanning at the Met Gala), and they have genuine royal links too (Queen Victoria wore an orange blossom wreath at her wedding), but this latest royal iteration leans more into the realm of intricate diadem than a craft created at a hen do.

The key to incorporating a similarly elegant look into your own wardrobe, is to do as Catherine did and reserve them for events with a sense of occasion. They’re the perfect crowning touch for school balls, galas or wedding day ensembles.

Across the ditch an embellished headpiece has become the go-to accessory for those attending a day at the races, who feel like a hat or fascinator is too much or too formal. That means that they’re pretty widely available in shops too, and for far less than you’d expect to pay for an Alexander McQueen creation.

Floral crowns to try: