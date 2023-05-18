How NZ dresses: Stylish Kiwis at Afterpay Australian Fashion Week

Street style has become as big a part – if not more – of fashion weeks the world over, with the personal style of guests photographed as they arrive or leave. At Afterpay Australian Fashion Week, held in Sydney this week, that was very much on show, with a frenzy of activity outside the shows.

This year two New Zealand brands, Maggie Marilyn and Wynn Hamlyn, presented new collections as part of the official AAFW schedule. The Kiwi contingent was strong, there to show their support, take in shows from other brands, or sell their own new collections to buyers in town.

We asked a few of the New Zealanders on the ground about their show-day looks – and their take on Australian fashion.

Danielle Castano/Afterpay New Zealander Beck Wadworth at Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023.

Sarah Stuart, head fashion stylist at Warner Bros. Discovery.

What are you wearing? A Nom.d polo collar, Stolen Girlfriends leather jacket and Nineteen99 pants.

What’s been your fashion week highlight? The charming Studio 54 aesthetic of the opening show of Alémais, and the delightful Aje show staying true to their signature puffed sleeves and ruched gowns – the show was opened by [Australian supermodel] Gemma Ward.

How does Aussie style compare to NZ style? It could be the weather, but I feel like Australian's traditionally have always favoured colour and are liberated to show more skin. Now they seem to be big on the ‘cool girl' moody, androgynous feel that New Zealanders do so well.

Fashion trends spread fast due to social media and online. The gap between the two countries is not so worlds apart.

Beck Wadworth, creative and founder of An Organised Life

What are you wearing? An Olivia Cashmore coat and Rylan bag.

What’s been your favourite moment of fashion week? I loved the Aje show at the new Sydney Modern [art gallery]. The location was beautiful, the sun was shining, everyone’s outfits were that perfect mix of effortless and cool, being an 8.30am show. Lots of flats, layers and cosy coats.

I also just love the buzz of fashion week, catching up with so many people and supporting all our favourite brands.

How would you describe Sydney style? It’s all about the relaxed tailoring at the moment. Lots of loose denim with equal amount of tailored blazers and coats. They don’t take it all too seriously but also love to dress up.

The juxtaposition Sydney has with beach culture and a city lifestyle is reflected in their personal style.

Ruby Hamilton, photographer

Tell me about your outfit? This is my last outfit of the week before I fly home, at the Joslin show held at Clovelly Beach. I’ve paired my favourite Marle jeans with a plain tee and Cos coat, Deadly Ponies bag, Nelson Made shoes and Prada sunnies. And a little chemist scrunchie – big fan of a high/low wardrobe.

I have tried to stay true to my style as much as possible this week and usually, while shooting I have a bit of a uniform – but it’s always fun to dress that up a little.

What have you been doing at fashion week this week? I have been lucky enough to work alongside Sydney photographer Rachel Yabsley as her digi assistant and second shooter. I have also been shooting street style for my Kiwi and Aussie friends, it’s been a big week!

What’s been your take on the street style here? It’s quite intense! But people really do dress up for fashion week here in Sydney. I do love that people here aren’t afraid of a glam moment, and it’s been fun seeing a big mix of people and colourful vibes.

It’s been interesting seeing a shift in the influencer culture and how much that has become part of fashion week as well. What that is in turn doing to fashion might be a bigger conversation, but I think there’s maybe a bit more diversity in the street style here. I’ve definitely been inspired accessorise more after this week.

Liam Sharma, head of PR and partnerships for Emma Lewisham

What are you wearing? Wynn Hamlyn pants, Maggie Marilyn shacket and Bottega Veneta boots.

What’s been your favourite moment of fashion week? Undoubtedly, it's been how New Zealanders have risen to the occasion by doing what I believe we fundamentally do best as a country: championing each other to stand up stronger and higher. We're better in this together.

I was proud to work on the barefaced beauty look created by our Emma Lewisham products for Maggie Marilyn's debut AAFW show - it was such a moment. Watching Aotearoa's own supermodel Manahou Mackay walking down the runway at sunset as the sun kissed her skin made me glow inside.

I also can't truly articulate how proud I am of the team behind Wynn Hamlyn. The founders and new parents, Wynn and Lana, who I am lucky to call friends, lit up Sydney's Moore Park on a Tuesday night to deliver a massive collection – surely 40 plus models – that brought the twinkle out in my eyes and everyone else's.

Who’s the most stylish Kiwi in Sydney right now? Manahou Mackay. I think she is one of the most beautiful women in the world.

I love how put together she always is, but simultaneously so free and relaxed (and fun!). That comes through in her style, she's elegant, but not in a way that is contrived or forced... It's effortless like she was just born with it.