The symbolic powers of Budget day fashion, and ties

OPINION: Ties: they matter. And in politics, your choice of tie can really work people into knots.

Consider: the Ermenegildo Zegna silk tie gifted to Bill Clinton by Monica Lewinksy, later sequestered as evidence by the federal government. Or think of Churchill’s dandyish affection for the bowtie - his statement of English refinery amidst even the bloodiest of conflicts.

Contrarily, look at Obama’s tie-less look during the Osama bin Laden raid. Gone was the sharply suited elder statesman - here, for the world to see, was the action-ready power player, operating on our level.

In New Zealand, ties have a level of import too. They were a lightning rod of controversy after Rawiri Waititi was booted out of the house for not wearing one (Waititi said his hei tiki pendant was a “Maori tie").

There’s the unrivalled campiness of Peter Dunne’s signature bowtie look - less louche, more libertarian. Then there’s the hearty double windsor of Winston Peters, its own sartorial brick wall (remember too his TGIF tie in 2017 following lengthy election negotiations).

Ties matter – and your access lanyard doesn’t count.

Today, on Budget day, we have Prime Minister Chris Hipkins continuing the Jacinda Ardern tradition of gifting Finance Minister Grant Robertson a tie especially for the event. For the 2023 Budget, the tie in question once belonged to former Finance Minister, Michael Cullen, who passed away last year.

For finance and fashion hawks alike, the tenor of the fiscal conservation rests on the texture of the tie itself - is it giving land of milk and honey, the sombre palette of recession, or the shock of something new?

There were some sartorial rules already in place for Robertson’s tie choice. It had to be no frills (unfussy pattern), bread and butter (Barkers), and less chunky than the deficit itself.

The tie, unlike the Budget it announced, was a surprise. It was paisley. It was maroon. It was so ornamental that I thought it might exacerbate inflation in a manner alarming to the Finance Minister himself.

Depending on your side of the aisle, the vintage tie was a familiar, bohemian nod to Labour’s audience or a symbol of the finance minister’s swaggering confidence.

Now that we understand the “quiet luxury” of the Succession crowd simply translates to “neofascist” (we all know where Hugo Boss’ designs were used in the 1940s), we should perhaps feel comforted by the homely appeal of Robertson’s familiar navy blue suit.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Nicola Willis matched her red Apple Watch to her lipstick.

I was keeping my eyes out for a pantsuit on either side of the aisle; that marginal choice that became a mostly sexist prism through which to assess Hillary Clinton, but alas, failed to spot one.

There were few accessories either, apart from Kelvin Davis’ brooch, which offered a bright riposte to his otherwise dour expression. National’s Nicola Willis matched her red Apple Watch to her lipstick, but we can all agree, that doesn’t count.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images There were few accessories either, apart from Kelvin Davisâ brooch, which offered a bright riposte to his otherwise dour expression.

I confess that I don’t know much about National leader Christopher Luxon’s style, other than that the man seems to love violet and purple, and wears a lot of it – perhaps because it is the colour of nobility, or simply because he seems to enjoy looking like a mannequin from Newmarket’s 277’s Euro Style.

Today, Willis was sporting a white blazer, which looked collarless under the hospital-grade lighting of the house. It probably wasn’t, because this is parliament, not Miami Vice, but given the groovy head-nodding Willis was performing along to every sentence of her party leader, it’s hard to say for sure.

Luxon’s tie, by contrast, was an electric blue with geometric patterns. Did every blue square symbolise the cameo of a new National leader? It was a stock-standard National accessory, with Luxon showing the panache of a Russell McVeagh intern splashing out on their wardrobe allowance.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Christopher Luxon’s tie was an electric blue with geometric patterns.

Yes, fashion can be a mode of protest. But on Budget day, it’s mostly a symbol of the status quo.

In the house at the moment, none of our leaders is tilting at fashion windmills, something of a shame considering the crop of incredible designers in our current vanguard.

But the droplet-like pattern of Robertson’s tie was a savvy, alluring little motif. More rock and roll than the budget itself, but a good fit for Robertson – a pop of colour amid the sea of grey and navy suits, and, above all, a fond nod to his beloved predecessor.