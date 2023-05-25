Mini skirts and big hair: Tina Turner's most dazzling fashion looks

Turner won 12 Grammy Awards, sold over 200 million records worldwide and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991.

Tina Turner’s style may have come second to her music - that voice with its sensual rasp and belting projection and songs that make you want to move - but what a fabulous second it was.

Like every style icon, she cemented her place in fashion history with a savvy understanding of the way clothes enhance impact.

Think of the big hair, the tiny skirts, the sequins, the heels. In the American fashion and costume designer Bob Mackie, she lit on a collaborator who knew how to deliver.

Known for his bedazzled showstopper costumes and dressing a range of stars that span the eras, from Carol Burnett to Cher and RuPaul, Mackie helped define Turner’s image.

Tina Turner performs in 1987 – wearing one of her signature colours.

“You don’t get a Tina Turner very often who knows exactly how they want to look and how they want to move,” he told The Cut in 2021.

“Sometimes you have to kind of inspire them to do it, but I never had to inspire Tina Turner. She came already equipped.”

And the clothes he made emphasised the dance moves for which she was famous.

He made feather tails for some of her outfits: “I did one sort of zebra thing that, honest to God, coming out of her backside was a tail – a big, shaped tail that had a big swoosh of ostrich at the very tip of it,” he recalled.

“I think it was almost too much for Tina, but it was amazing because when she would move her hips, the tail would flip around like a real animal tail.” The power of a costume.

Not that she needed a tail to show off her shimmy. Just as effective was a liquid waterfall of sequins or what became her style signature: fringing. Watch her work her way across the stage in a tasselled mini-dress and you see a blur of forward motion.

But her legs are always in definition. All the more because her minis were just that: as short as you can get, and often slit at the sides, too, to accentuate those legs and those moves (she admitted to teaching Mick Jagger ‘some dances’ backstage in the 1960s when they toured together).

FRYDERYK GABOWICZ/AP In sequins, in 1990.

Like every singer with lasting star appeal, she knew how to capture the zeitgeist.

In the 1980s, for the What’s Love Got to Do With It video, she put a simple denim jacket with a black leather mini dress, stilettos, big earrings and red lipstick and promptly made the style of the times her own: her hair in that video became the look she was known for.

Getty Images Another style signature: The classic denim jacket, worn here in 1985.

All good rock goddesses know the importance of toughening up with leather; bustiers, bell bottoms, dresses and skirts all featured in Turner’s repertoire.

Seriously fashion-savvy, Turner discovered Azzedine Alaïa’s clothes in LA. She tracked down the designer in Paris and called him up. The late designer made clothes for both her professional and personal life.

Known as The King of Cling, his clothes that she wore might be on every starlet/fashionista’s wish list today – second-skin leather, string-strapped mini dresses and spangles galore.

Among all the sequins, the tassels, the leather and the cool – she was not only a rock queen, but warm with it.

When, as a young journalist in Milan, I hustled up to Turner after an Armani show, she put her arm around me and said, “Walk with me.” I was star struck. Guess what we talked about? The power of the mini skirt.

