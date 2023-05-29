Succession: The fashion moments that screamed wealth

* Zoe Walker Ahwa is Stuff’s style editor, and the editor of fashion and culture website Ensemble

This story contains spoilers for all seasons of Succession.

It is a fashion truism that money cannot buy style. No matter how much one accumulates, true style – that is, dressing that catches the eye, shows individuality, influences others – comes down to creativity, good taste and knowing oneself.

The characters in Succession, which comes to an end today after four seasons, are not stylish. They have lots of clothes, and they have lots of expensive clothes.

But not one character – with the exception of New York It Girl Naomi Pierce, and possibly Gerri and mother Caroline – has true style.

As the New Yorker’s Rachel Syme wrote about the fashion on Succession in 2019, “the Roys are a family of ‘little pleasure or sparkle’ ... dressing protectively in uniforms of beige cashmere”.

Over four seasons the show has sparked many conversations: about the power of the media, the toxicity of families like the Murdochs, what people will do to acquire power.

It’s also come to define a much discussed aesthetic of “stealth wealth” – understated luxury that whispers not yells.

HBO Kendall’s Loro Piana cashmere baseball cap has come to represent the ‘quiet luxury’ the show has championed.

It’s the antithesis of the more obvious luxury of say, Selling Sunset or Emily in Paris, where labels are often literally in front of your face. But stealth luxury, particularly that shown on Succession, is just as obnoxious.

As the series comes to an end with a much-anticipated finale, a look back at the very rich, very expensive style of the Roy family and various hangers on.

Kendall Roy’s entire wardrobe

Our babygirl Kendall thinks he knows fashion. He sees himself as the hip, plugged in creative of the family, and that delusion has been shown through this wardrobe throughout the seasons.

His style does epitomise the ‘quiet luxury’ that the show gets tagged with – the seemingly brandless, plain, unremarkable to an outsider suits, caps, sneakers.

Kendall is the type who would read niche menswear blogs and newsletters to keep up with what’s ‘cool’, the type who would buy something new and custom for specific occasions – like that ‘L to the OG’ pinstripe baseball jersey, the CEO flight jacket for his investor-day-speech or those Lanvin sneakers, purchased to impress the art startup. He’s a tryhard, albeit one with very expensive taste.

Youtube Kendall Roy in his custom ‘L to the OG’ pinstripe baseball jersey.

Where to even start with his iconic and expensive moments over the series four seasons? He’s become synonymous with Tom Ford suits and that Loro Piana cashmere baseball cap.

When he’s spiralling or feeling insecure, you can often tell by his clothes – they become messier, flashier, like his birthday branded Gucci bomber or the $25,600 gold pendant by Rashid Johnson he wore to plan the disastrous event.

In the season finale of season 3, when he’s almost drowned and shaved his head, he wore that same pendant with a plain brown T-shirt that only those who know, know is by Margiela (it’s in the subtle stitched ‘tag’ on the back).

Supplied/HBO/SKY Kendall Roy plans his 40th birthday in a green cashmere turtleneck from Gucci and $25,600 gold pendant by Rashid Johnson. Rich!

The Ludicrously Capacious Burberry bag

“What’s even in there, huh? Flat shoes for the subway? Her lunch pail? I mean, Greg, it’s monstrous. It's gargantuan. You could take it camping. You could slide it across the floor after a bank job.”

I have to be honest: this fashion focused scene from season 4’s first episode was the one that convinced me to finally watch Succession, five years too late.

Tom’s response to cousin Greg’s girlfriend’s Burberry bag was so perfectly shady in its snobbishness, representing the subtle ways in which some people judge others based on frivolous things like a big plaid bag.

It cost around $4780 but was still considered not good enough for the Roys – or Tom, himself a newcomer to the family who was regularly judged by his suits, vests, watches for being too striving.

Very expensive watches

This is a detail that most people won’t even register, but somehow I ended up on the ‘watches of Succession’ side of TikTok and have been served various in-depth videos examining each character’s watch collection.

Watches – or timepieces as they are called at this level of luxury – are like collectables for the uber-wealthy. They’re a status symbol and, as the New York Times explained in 2019, “another easy way rich people make their money into more money”.

In Succession, the small wrist accessory says a lot. They’re a small detail of the costume design, and storylines.

In the first episode, Tom makes his own faux pas by gifting an unimpressed Logan a Patek Philippe watch for his birthday, cracking a darkly funny joke in the process: “It’s incredibly accurate. Everytime you look at it, it tells you how rich you are.”

In season three Kendall has a meltdown at his birthday in a pile of gifts, and then-girlfriend Naomi Pierce (the actual most stylish character on the show) presents him with a Rolex watch – to which he brattishly responds, “I don’t wanna be a dick, but I have a watch. I have my watch.”

Roman’s tight shirts

His siblings get more attention from daddy, and when it comes to fashion. But Roman’s strict wardrobe of oxford button up shirts has fascinated me throughout the seasons: always slightly crumpled, shirt sleeves rolled up, a little too tight for comfort.

Just like his penchant for sitting on things weirdly, he never looks comfortable in his clothes, constantly shifting and adjusting and as if he might burst out of them. The look is uptight and a little sleazy; much like his slime puppy status. It’s also a traditional facade, hiding some pretty deep turmoil underneath.

Uncredited/AP Shiv’s turtlenecks and Roman’s tight shirts became their style signatures in early seasons.

Shiv’s turtlenecks

Never have I ever seen so many turtlenecks as I have on four seasons of Succession, from Stewy to Rhea Jarrell. And of course Shiv Roy. Shiv’s pairing of various turtlenecks with high-waisted, wide-legged pants has become an icon of Succession style.

Shiv is not a fashion girl, her uneven wardrobe through the series proves that. I read this turtleneck and trousers era as Shiv being told by someone – probably a personal stylist – that it was a look that worked for her and gave ‘girl boss’ power, and she grabbed onto it as something she could wear without having to really think about it. Don’t forget the simple gold necklaces.

Shiv’s hair

Logan’s only girl had the biggest hair evolution throughout the seasons, each look representing her state of mind and positioning.

Season one as the liberal political strategist saw long, casual, low-maintenance locks; season two, as the then favourite to take over, saw her commit to a sharp, business-like bob that would have required regular trims.

In season four, the most jarring: a scrappy, DIY ponytail for brother Connor’s wedding, a symbol of how little she cared about this occasion – and her own lack of power.

NEON/Supplied Kendall and Shiv, dressed for a wedding, not a funeral.

Tom, in general

Poor Tom, he just can’t catch a break. His clothes are mocked throughout the series – from the puffy Moncler vest in Argestes that Roman teases is stuffed with his “hopes and dreams” to his “boxy, corporate” suits that Roman also teases make him look like a Transformer (his wife Shiv meanly replies that “He’s thrifty and he has the worst taste in suits”).

He may be a punching bag for Roman, but Tom also channels that same energy to those ‘beneath’ him, criticising their clothing choices as déclassé.

Yes there’s the iconic ludicrously capacious bag insult, but Tom’s fashion criticism throughout the series could put him up there with the bitchiest of fashion editors.

HBO/FOXTEL Matthew Macfadyen and Nicholas Braun in Succession.

Greg’s early season outfits include a suit from Goodwill and deck shoes that offend his boss.

“Forgive me, but are we talking to each other on the poop deck of a majestic schooner?” asks Tom. “Is the salty brine beating my weather beaten face? No? Then why the f…k are you wearing a pair of deck shoes man?” He requests a very specific pair of “cap-toed Oxfords, Crockett & Jones, ASAP”.

The finale of Succession airs Monday, May 29 on Neon and SoHo at 7pm.