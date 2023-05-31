Rita Ora and Taika Waititi finally 'share their love story' in first joint photoshoot with Vogue

Rita Ora and Kiwi artists BENEE and Shapeshifter will perform at the first women's Rugby World Cup to be held in New Zealand.

Paris might officially be the city of love, but for Rita Ora and Taika Waititi it’s Sydney that brings out their romantic sides.

Returning to the Australian city in which their relationship first blossomed to be photographed by for their first joint photoshoot, which graces the cover of Australian Vogue’s June 2023 issue, the power-duo gave a refreshingly candid perspective on their widely speculated upon coupling.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images In their first joint photoshoot, Rita Ora and Taika Waititi have given an inside look into why their relationshop works.

Accompanying the high-fashion shoot, which features intimate photos of the pair in clothing from Dolce & Gabbana, Jil Sander and Fendi, is an interview slated as an opportunity to “to share their love story with the world”.

The usually jokey New Zealand director describes it as an opportunity “to be a little bit earnest – this is us, and our relationship, and we’re looking good, and it’s such a new thing for me and I just loved it.”

In return the Kosovo-born British singer details how, “I met Taika, and everything just kind of started to make sense.”

Below, more key takeaways from the open and honest Vogue interview.

Timing, and location, is everything

There’s been much interest in the separately successful couple and their relationship, but the pair explained that despite being approached by multiple other publications to tell their story in their words, returning to the locale of their official meet cute was crucial.

“It’s a romantic way to be on something together for the first time,” explained Waititi of the cover debut.

Despite using their relationship as the main inspiration for her upcoming album, You & I, which “threads together the narrative of their love story, track by track”, the loquacious Ora admitted the candid shoot was a nerve-wracking experience.

“It’s such a personal moment with someone I obviously really care about,” she said. “These pictures, in my opinion, are going to last a long time. I wanted to capture the authenticity of us as friends and partners ... Capture a moment in time.”

They’re controlling

With details of their early party-fuelled dalliances being splashed on news and gossip sights across the world before their hangovers had worn off, it makes sense that the pair are more selective with what they share and their visual optics now that they’re a married couple.

The interview runs in a Q+A format, an unusual choice for a cover feature, and their answers hint at the reasoning behind this format.

Further explaining the choice to return to Sydney for the shoot, Waititi says, “It felt safe and like it was in good hands, especially being something that was within our control together”.

Ora also detailed the importance of narrative control, saying that, “it does kind of close the story, it’s a really romantic way to do something for the first time together [and] a safe environment to just be ourselves.”

Rita is making Taika less Kiwi, in a good way

Describing his wife as “really inspiring”, Wellington-born Waititi talks about how Ora’s frank and open nature has extracted more vulnerability in him.

“I’m like, oh man, I’ve gotta remain invincible and I can’t break. I’ve got all these expectations from New Zealand and my community in New Zealand and what I’m doing,” he explains.

“And suddenly realising that it’s okay to be a little bit more vulnerable around your work, and that your work can actually get better around that.”

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the Bulgari BZero1 Aurora Awards in February 2022.

Taika has developed Rita’s funny bone

The loved up couple are rubbing off on each other in more ways than one. Speaking about what she’s taken from their relationship Ora reflected that, “I actually feel like I’ve become funnier.”

“I thought I was already funny, I was the funny girl in my crew. And now we’re together, I have to constantly remind people that I am also a really funny person because now there’s two of us.”

Waititi sees them as more of a double act, saying that they each steal the others material. “You know, I’m from New Zealand. And we’re a little underplayed. So I say my jokes and it’s in a very subtle, underhanded manner. If you miss it, you miss it. And if people miss it, Rita takes the joke and says it again.”

There’s another Aotearoa connection

Aside from Waititi’s explicit Aotearoa mentions, there were other local connections on set with the makeup duties being expertly handled by Lochie Stonehouse.

New Zealand born Stonehouse has worked with Ora previously, as well as doing makeup for Lorde, Billie Eilish and Troye Sivan.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Taika Waititi and Rita Ora attend The 2023 Met Gala.

We might not see much of Taika this year

Though he’s usually prolific, with his upcoming project Next Goal Wins due to be released in December, chances are we might not see as much of Waititi around this year as he makes his relationship the priority in his life.

“I decided to take this year to follow Rita around,” he said. “I just want to hang out with Rita and because she’s so busy this year, I’m going to have to just tag along.”

It’s a paradigm shift, but a decision that Waititi says is imperative for the health of the marriage.

“It’s very easy when people get together, especially when they’re both very successful and very busy, to get caught up in what you’re doing and thinking your thing is more important than anything else in the world–it’s not. You should make that time to just hang out together. Even just doing nothing together.”

“That’s the thing about marriage, about relationships, it’s about finding that person that you want to hang out [with] and making sure you actually do that.”

John Phillips Taika Waititi and Rita Ora in the winners room during the MTV EMAs 2021.

Yes, Rita’s new album is all about Taika

Released on July 14, You & I is heavily influenced by Waititi and their coming together. “My relationship with Taika was one of the biggest inspirations for the record,” Ora concedes, with her husband playing up the ego boast such a dedication provides.

“I’m a Leo. Everything in the world revolves around me. I basically go through life thinking I am living in The Truman Show and everything is orchestrated for my entertainment. So it makes perfect sense in some ways, that eventually someone will write a song about me,” Waititi jokes.

Tapping into that more vulnerable side, the director admitted that the ode left him feeling ‘honoured’.

“For me it was not at all confronting in any way that I felt uncomfortable, it was just humbling; it was very touching. I’ve never written about someone I’ve been with. That would be insane to write a movie about someone you’re with, absolutely nuts. An album, sure.”

Not everything is for sharing

While the couple are getting more comfortable opening up about their relationship, some things will remain between them – even if they are actually on the record.

“There are some very specific Taika lyrics in there, actually, that no one else will know,” Ora says of her new songs.

These lyrical shorthands between the two-some are things “that only I will know [that] are about me, but that we share,” says Waititi.

“Tiny little things that have happened that only I will know, and that I’m going to keep to myself, that I love, just my tiny little thing that I get to keep.”