This week's best celebrity looks signalled fashion rebrands

Nothing publicly declares you’ve re-invented yourself as visually directly as the adoption of a new wardrobe.

Just look at Anne Hathaway’s redefining herself as a fashion girly, or Pedro Pascal asserting himself as the internet’s daddy one tight shirt at a time.

Sometimes though, a rebranding doesn’t require a total style overhaul, it can be as simple as a band's uniform getting a tiny tweak, or a blockbusting actor incorporating some cool streetwear into his usually safe style during a pap walk.

See these A-list adjustments and more in this week’s best celebrity looks.

Best sleepyhead

Yes, this icey blue draped Loewe dress sort of looks like satin bed sheets. But in a way that brings to mind sensual images of lazing in a hotel room with a new lover, rather than me once again breaking my no snacks bed rule while giving in to another ‘bed rot day’ on my serum stained sheets. - Tyson Beckett

Best corporate brag

All of Lukas Matsson’s looks in the final episode of Succession were iconic (honourable mention to the turtleneck he wore to - spoiler - sign the contracts) but this ‘mohair shawl gown’ made me both swoon and giggle.

Swoon because I imagine it’s the most luxe thing you could ever wear, and I can completely imagine myself going from the ice bath to the sauna in it while on my Norwegian retreat, and giggle because of course the deeply problematic and dangerously unpredictable Matsson is wearing the least corporate thing possible, in stark contrast to Kendall’s perfectly tailored Tom Ford suits. - Rebecca Wadey

Best uniform update

The Haim sisters have been rocking their leather-pants-bikini-top look on their One More Haim Tour since August last year (clearly Louis Vuitton leather doesn’t have chafing problems.) This week for their São Paulo concert in the tour that never ends, they gave their uniform a simple update, with Brazilian bikini tops that look straight off the rack of a tourist shop.

A great example of mixing high-low fashion, and what to do if it ain't broke, but you're bored of it. - Lara Daly

Best surprise appearance in this column

TikTok is extremely weird in how it decides who and what to make a 'trend' for two seconds – recently, it was Sofia Richie's wedding rebrand as the face of "quiet luxury" (someone commented on a post that having an extravagant wedding in the South of France with various custom looks by Chanel is far from quiet, but I digress...).

Her style has shifted from LA 20-something adjacent to the Kardashians to minimal, polished, luxurious and what many have described as the "old money look"; a descriptor that's actually quite gross and rooted in classism. It's that cliche of an idea that 'wealth whispers', apparently; something we also saw throughout Succession.

That pulled back style seems to have influenced the Kardashian clan, with Kylie Jenner stepping out in Paris this week in a series of "quiet" looks. First there was a black halterneck dress by Bottega Veneta worn with pointed Lanvin pumps, then this halter in white by Alaïa. I hate to admit it, but she looks good! - Zoe Walker Ahwa

Best business casual

Promoting her new mini series A Crowded Room on Good Morning America in a tartan set by Canadian womenswear brand Smythe, Amanda Seyfried drew fashion comparisons to both her Mean Girls character Karen Smith and Cher Horowitz from Clueless.

But the outfit I was more fond of was the one she wore on the way into the appearance. It’s probably because I’m obsessed with miniskirts at the moment, but there’s also something about this collegiate-leaning Miu Miu skirt and crisp white shirt combo paired with the glossy blow wave that is appealing to my enduring love of the preppy Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl - TB

Best motif

We at Ensemble love a mushroom motif, and so the photos of Tom Holland out looking effortlessly cool in this Percival jacket made me very, very happy. It’s temptingly almost affordable at NZ$415, but alas I will stick with a KMart cat scratcher ($15) and Liv Sisson’s brilliant book ($45) to scratch my mushroom itch. – RW