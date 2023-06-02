The Princess of Wales leads the best dressed at Jordan’s royal wedding

Leave it to the Jordanian royals to deliver on a glamorous dress code.

At the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein, 28, and Saudi architect Rajwa Al-Saif, 29, all eyes first went to the mother of the groom, Queen Rania of Jordan.

Rania is one of the most stylish women in the world – for her daughter Princess Iman’s wedding back in just March, she turned to Dior Couture for a dove grey gown.

At the Coronation of King Charles III in London in May, she wore a pale yellow silk crepe Tamara Ralph couture dress.

As the first to arrive, ready to welcome guests at the Zahran Palace in Amman, she once again stood out, wearing a black dress from Dior Couture’s most recent winter collection, with a dramatic gold embroidered collar, cuffs and back.

The bar was set, and from there the procession of guests continued to adhere to the formal modest dress code (long dresses, sleeves essential).

The Prince and Princess of Wales led the European arrivals. The Princess wore an embroidered chiffon blush pink gown by Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab.

While it was a dress we have never seen the Princess wear before, it was first seen on the catwalk in the designer’s autumn/winter 2017 collection.

It is a possibility that the dress may have been worn by the Princess to her sister Pippa Middleton’s private wedding reception, in 2017.

The choice of Saab for this occasion though was an important one – the Princess has worn his label on several occasions, including to Royal Ascot, but here she will have consciously chosen a designer from the region, as well as being a favourite designer of Queen Rania’s.

Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Alseif sit during the wedding ceremony in Amman, Jordan. Alseif’s wedding dress was by Lebanese designer Elie Saab.

The UK’s Princess Beatrice and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark followed, wearing British brands Needle & Thread and Erdem respectively.

Both wore velvet ribbons in their hair – tiaras are reserved for the evening reception. Shimmering pastel colours were a popular choice – in iridescent mauve was American First Lady Jill Biden, while Maxima of the Netherlands wore pale blue floral chiffon.

When the 140 guests were seated, attention could finally be turned to the bride Rajwa Al-Saif. The architect, perhaps aptly, chose a modern column gown, another Elie Saab, with a ruched bodice and a sharp asymmetric neckline.

In lieu of traditional lace, the train featured graphic laser-cut flowers. Her “something borrowed” was Queen Rania’s Arabic Script diamond tiara.

For the evening reception, it was time for all of the guests to up the sparkle. Tiaras were worn by all royal women in attendance, and sequin and jewel encrusted evening gowns were changed into. Moving to the Al Husseiniya Palace, the party guest list reached 1,700.

The Princess of Wales wore another pink dress, this time a glitzy number by British designer Jenny Packham. She added the Lover’s Knot Tiara (apt for a wedding, it originally belonged to Queen Mary, and arrived with Kate via the late Princess Diana).

Princess Beatrice’s evening gown was by Reem Acra, worn with the York Tiara. Queen Rania of Jordan switched into a caped white Elie Saab dress, and the Arabic Tiara.

Finally, the bride. For her evening reception, Rajwa Al-Saif changed into another white ballgown by Dolce and Gabbana. From the Italian label’s Alta Moda collection, it looked as though it had been embroidered with icing, nodding to an exquisite wedding cake.