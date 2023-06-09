This week's best celebrity looks were in party mode

It’s summer in the Northern Hemisphere, with celebrities in either off-duty or party mode with their ensembles this week.

Attending gallery launches, nights out in the Big Apple and film previews, the stars donned their best jubilant and camera worthy outfits.

This week we also have two local looks, from Auckland and Sydney, where the approach was all about covered up luxury from Prada and Versace (or Versace-inspired...).

Keep scrolling for our favourite celebrity looks of the week, from bold coloured frocks and suits to minimalist black and white.

Best party dress

This LPD (little pink dress) on singer Maisie Peters is exactly what I’d conjure if someone asked me to define ‘party dress’: hot pink, babydoll, taffeta, a big ass bow.

She wore it with scarily high Christian Louboutin platform heels and sheer socks, to the opening of the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition, a classic event on the British summer social calendar. It’s one of those jolly looks that automatically means you’ll have a fun night. - Zoe Walker Ahwa

Best recession-core look

There's been talk of a recession-core comeback for what has felt like a year - but I'd only really seen evidence in the form of sheer stockings, everywhere, all at once.

But if anyone’s going to bring peplums back it's preppy queen Sydney Sweeney - who turned up to the London Gallery launch in this Nensi Dojaka peplum mini ensemble, complete with 15 deniers and pointy pumps. The kicker for me is the 'I just swigged a bottle of wine from the office' bag. - Lara Daly

Best garden party attire

I’ve never seen any Guardians of the Galaxy movies (for some reason I thought they were about owls? But even Google is laughing at me today). What I do know about the film, however, is that actor Karen Gillan has made excellent sartorial choices for the entirety of the press launch for it.

Under the watchful eye of stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray (who also works with Gemma Chan and Priyanka Chopra, amongst others) Karen has been killing it at all her red carpet moments. But it’s at this daytime event, the annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, that she finally graduated to my ‘best’ list.

This Proenza Schouler dress with frilled cape and sleeves and a short hem is utterly perfect for a day at the polo. It’s classic, chic, and utterly modern all at the same time. - Rebecca Wadey

Best wedding dress

beaniefeldstein/Instagram Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie Chance Roberts’ wedding outfits.

I often prefer the more relaxed reception wedding dresses brides change into after the formalities have wrapped, and the party gets underway. That was certainly the case with Beanie Feldstein's recent camp-themed and very aesthetically pleasing nuptials.

Her delicate and deeply romantic Gucci lace dress was irrefutably pretty, as was her wife Bonnie Chance Roberts’ pink bridal suit, but it was their rehearsal outfits that I thought were the most interesting, fun and personality filled.

A custom Rodarte dress and headband in a dreamy floral applique material for Beanie and a Bode suit for Bonnie, finished with personalised embroidery and an A.A. Milne quote stitched onto the sleeve. Dare I say, swoon.- Tyson Beckett

Best print

There’s something very British, and inherently silly, about this Burberry duck print - worn by model Jean Campbell, also at the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition. I'm not a fan of furry shoes, so will look past those... - ZWA

Best Kermit

Just as with Karen above, Jessica Chastain is a flame-haired star who works with a powerful stylist (in this case, Elizabeth Stewart of Julia Roberts, Cate Blanchett and Amanda Seyfried fame). Jessica tends to be the star on Elizabeth’s roster who doesn’t quite get there for me. I’m not sure why; I suspect it’s because she’s less invested in the act of dressing up than the others (and honestly, no judgement).

But she really knocks it out of the park in this neon green three-piece suit from Sergio Hudson. The corseted top, slightly high-waisted and flared trousers and long blazer are impeccably tailored and utterly striking on her. – RW

Best pantaloons

I am very tempted to blow a concerning amount of my next pay on a pair of really oversized acetate Loewe sunglasses, thanks in large part to this witty Bella Ramsey shoot with Vanity Fair.

I was tickled that the theme of the shoot was “things on top of Bella’s head”, but the quirky detailing didn't stop there with much of the clothing being sourced from the National Theatre's collection of costume hire.

That Ramsey looks so cool and fashionable in these pantaloons is a reminder that all that's really stopping you from pulling off that outfit you think is too extra is confidence (and maybe a professional styling team). - TB

Best poser

You can always rely on model Kristen McMenamy to deliver when it comes to angles - and a look. Another from the Royal Academy launch, her pleated polka dot dress is adorable, but top marks for all the accessories, which are quite chaotic - platform sneakers, fishnet socks, flower clip, cat-eye sunglasses - but somehow work. Best of all, she looks like she’s having a blast. - ZWA

Best boy

Very into Taika Waititi in this casual Prada suit and pearls. I love that he has fun with fashion and is always willing to push it.

Some of his looks, like his Met Gala ‘fit, come across a little too laboured for my personal liking but the effortless cool of this ensemble at the Sydney Film Festival is utter perfection. More men in pearls, please! - RW

Best ‘hidden?’ fashion message

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Deputy Auckland mayor Desley Simpson pictured at Thursday's Auckland Council budget meeting.

One week after Newshub accidentally gave Desley Simpson a promotion by leaving off the deputy in her title during an interview, Auckland’s deputy mayor made an even bolder move, attending the council voting session on the city's controversial budget in what appeared to be a Versace dress.

It was an interesting choice given the scale of the proposed cuts to staffing and services on the table. It raised other questions too: Was the chain motif a subtle nod to mayoral chains and suggestions that she has the top job in her sights?

Is this an unfair dissection of a woman in power's wardrobe choices, the like of which aren’t lobbed against her male counterparts? Are we looking for hidden meaning where there is none and the choice was simply just reflective of the fact that she is “extremely wealthy and she likes bright designer clothes.” – TB