Lunchtime Shop: Carry-on bags for a weekend getaway

Whether you’re planning to travel across the Tasman, the motu or the city, a carryall bag is a necessity.

The ideal bag for a weekend away is one that is versatile. It’ll have room for everything you might need during your time away, plus room to store some nice things you pick up while away, without being of a size that prevents it from being easily toted around.

Some people prefer a duffle style zipped hold-all, others are drawn to the ease of an open-topped tote that things can be stuffed to the brim into, or the utilitarian appeal of an outdoorsy pack.

Whatever your poison, there’s something stylish for you below.

Citta weekender bag, $80

I bought a version of this weekender bag and the larger matching trolley bag from the Citta Outlet store a few years ago, on a whim.

Because I pride myself on being a light packer I have used the bulkier trolley precisely zero times, apart from storing out of season clothes away in my wardrobe, but the weekender has become my go-to for short stays. I like that the design is simple, but stylish, that the shoulder strap detaches and that the corners unbutton for extra room.

Ölend tote, $185

Blending utility and style, this workwear inspired tote from Spanish brand Ölend has an inner padded compartment for laptops, a bottle holder and a zippered pocket in the main compartment and multiple pockets on the exterior, so there’s a place for all your bits and bobs.

Herschel duffle, $170

While we’re talking about designated spots for all your belongings, this Herschel duffle has a side accessible compartment to store shoes in, without risk of getting the rest of your clothes dirty. Genius! If mucky boots aren’t your concern you could also use it to store smaller items you want easy access to on a plane journey.

Country Road tote, $90

Nothing sums up a spontaneous night away like a random assortment of clothing, skincare and supplies hastily stuffed into a Country Road duffle bag. Pyjama bottoms but no top, three different band t-shirts, seven serums, a bottle of red wine and Curtis Sittenfeld’s latest novel? Sign me up.

Baggu cloud bag, $175

At 63cm wide, this puffy Baggu tote borders on comically large, but all that really tranlstes to is more storage space. Made from recycled nylon, it comes with its own detachable interior pouch that it can be stored away into for easy storage when not in use.

July carryall weekender, $325

Much hyped Australian luggage company July have eaned themselves fans across the globe for their stylish wheeled suticases, but they also offer thoughtfully designed weekender bags. This water-resistant carryall features internal dividers and zipped pockets, a padded laptop sleeve, key hook and pass-through band which allows it to be slotted ontop of your other luggage.

Cotopaxi gear hauler, $200

Cotopaxi’s Del Día bags are made in the Philippines using fabric left over from other companies’ large production runs. Because they’re made with remnant materials and employees have creative control over the look, each one is unique in colourway. The semi-structured open top design makes it easy to pack to the brim with all your outdoor gear, camping or cooking equipment.

Bellroy Lite Duffle, $199

This ultra-light duffle weighs only 600 grams, so is ideal when you’re trying to get the most out of your carry-on allowance. The airy recycled polyester material can be easily folded, rolled and packed away compactly when not in use.

Mimmi Terra Eco Traveller, $169

Weaved from discarded plastics such as bottle caps and lids, these totes from Australian brand Mimmi Terra are both durable and multifunctional. Roomy enough to carry all your dependables, a farmer’s market haul or to replace your handbag. The double handles add sturdy peace of mind.

Saben carryall, $629

Straddling the line between fashionably oversized handbag and luggage, Saben’s Roma oversized carryall can act as a gym bag, a hospital bag or a carry-on bag for jaunts away,