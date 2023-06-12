The best celebrity looks at the 2023 Tony Awards

Broadway’s biggest and brightest stars donned their most theatric glad rags for the theatre industry’s biggest night.

Taking place in New York earlier today, the 76th annual Tony Awards saw the likes of Lupita Nyong'o, Jodie Comer and Lea Michele swap the stage for the red carpet at the glitzy ceremony that celebrates the best musicals and plays on Broadway.

EVAN AGOSTINI/AP Jessica Chastain wearing Gucci at the 2023 Tony Awards

Fittingly the fashion on display was ready for the spotlight, with Jessica Chastain stunning in a sunshine yellow caped gown by Gucci, and Alex Newell glittering in a sumptuous golden column dress.

It seems attendees and organisers had adopted a (fashion) show must go on attitude, with the awards show held in an altered, unscripted format this year, due to the ongoing writers strike. Below, a dozen of the most spectacular looks.

Lea Michele

Wearing Emilia Wickstead.

Jessica Chastain

Wearing Gucci.

Lupita Nyong'o

Wearing Misha Japanwala.

Stephanie Hsu

Wearing Markarian.

Lorna Courtney

Wearing Markarian.

Jodie Comer

Wearing Thom Browne.

Rachel Brosnahan

Wearing Dua Lipa x Versace.

Dylan Mulvaney

Wearing Christian Siriano.

Antwayn Hopper

Wearing Agbobly.

Julianne Hough

Wearing Carolina Herrera.

Alex Newell

Wearing Christian Siriano.

Lily Rabe

Wearing Erdem.