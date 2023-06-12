The best celebrity looks at the 2023 Tony Awards
Broadway’s biggest and brightest stars donned their most theatric glad rags for the theatre industry’s biggest night.
Taking place in New York earlier today, the 76th annual Tony Awards saw the likes of Lupita Nyong'o, Jodie Comer and Lea Michele swap the stage for the red carpet at the glitzy ceremony that celebrates the best musicals and plays on Broadway.
Fittingly the fashion on display was ready for the spotlight, with Jessica Chastain stunning in a sunshine yellow caped gown by Gucci, and Alex Newell glittering in a sumptuous golden column dress.
It seems attendees and organisers had adopted a (fashion) show must go on attitude, with the awards show held in an altered, unscripted format this year, due to the ongoing writers strike. Below, a dozen of the most spectacular looks.
Lea Michele
Wearing Emilia Wickstead.
Jessica Chastain
Wearing Gucci.
Lupita Nyong'o
Wearing Misha Japanwala.
Stephanie Hsu
Wearing Markarian.
Lorna Courtney
Wearing Markarian.
Jodie Comer
Wearing Thom Browne.
Rachel Brosnahan
Wearing Dua Lipa x Versace.
Dylan Mulvaney
Wearing Christian Siriano.
Antwayn Hopper
Wearing Agbobly.
Julianne Hough
Wearing Carolina Herrera.
Alex Newell
Wearing Christian Siriano.
Lily Rabe
Wearing Erdem.