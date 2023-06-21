Lunchtime Shop: Cardigans in every shade of the rainbow

Cardigans are such widely worn winter wardrobe staples nowadays that you might not even be aware that their popularity is relatively recently found.

Their provenance dates back to 7th Earl of Cardigan, James Brudenell, a Lieutenant General in the British army who despite leading a doomed charge in 1854 during the Crimean war, popularised the wearing a sleeveless woollen waistcoat.

The cardigan’s foray into modern womenswear came around the same time as trousers did, when during the 1940s the loose fitting pull-ons became a wearable symbol of empowerment and a tool of rebellion for women. Female students at American universities abandoned wearing shaping girdles under the clothing and instead opted for the less restrictive button-up sweaters their male counterparts favoured over their outfits.

Here in the 21st century knitwear’s booming. In 2020 in conjunction with release of her album Folklore, singer Taylor Swift released a quickly snapped up cardigan as merchandise, a reference to the album's lead single which was named after the garment.

The pandemic spurned a revival of yarn crafts such as crochet and knitting which saw loosely stitched vests and slouchy colourful jumpers become the go-to styles for the past few seasons. But if the selection in shops is any bellwether the classic cardigan is back in a big way.

There's everything from buttoned up professional versions, to slouchy grunge silhouettes, with plenty of grandpa chic styles sitting in-between. Go for something slubby or prim, intricately patterned or in bright block colour, the options abound.

Zara cardigan, $70

Kate Sylvester cardigan, $299

Cotton On cardigan, $40

Checks Downtown cardigan, $145 (on sale)

Résumé cardigan, $290

H&H cardigan, $35

Marle cardigan, $420

Gorman cardigan, $216 (on sale)

Glassons cardigan, $40

Country Road cardigan, $149

Decjuba cardigan, $84 (on sale)

Max cardigan, $170

Ruby cardigan, $289

M&S Collection cardigan, $49

Twenty-seven names cardigan, $460

Postie cardigan, $12

Kowtow cardigan, $259