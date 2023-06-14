Blow dry bar Dry & Tea closes doors to three NZ outlets, stylists in tears

Customers and staff at popular hair salon Dry & Tea found out that the blow dry bar would be closing at least one of its other stores while some customers were in the middle of a service.

A regular customer, who asked not to named, told Stuff she was mid-appointment when the “brutal” news was broken to Britomart staff on Tuesday afternoon.

The longtime customer usually visited Dry & Tea’s City Works Depot salon every three weeks for her colour service. On Tuesday she received a call asking if her appointment could be swapped to the Britomart location as her usual was “apparently closed due to technical difficulties”.

“I was sitting in the chair for my 3’o'clock appointment and I was waiting for my colour to be mixed and then my stylist comes over in tears and apologises and said they just had word that ... salons were shutting.”

During her appointment in downtown Auckland, the stylist, who was usually based at City Works Depot, stopped – “They’d just had word that everywhere was shutting, that's it.”

“She was apologising, she couldn't do my hair, but they just all been told that it was all over.”

She said it appeared for customers and staff the abrupt closure was “a big shock”.

“I just feel so bad for them.They were, you know, in tears on the street.”

A spokesperson for Dry & Tea, who asked not to be named, told Stuff on Wednesday that “no clients were impacted during their services” when two of the locations were closed and staff were informed after hours.

Peter Meecham/Stuff In this file photo from 2016, Dry & Tea customers have their hair and makeup styled during preparations for the Mount Albert Grammar school ball.

The original Dry & Tea salon opened in Newmarket in 2012. There are now salons in Auckland’s Newmarket, Britomart, City Works Depot and one salon in Christchurch. There is one salon in Melbourne, Australia, which was open as of Wednesday afternoon.

The spokesperson said pandemic related business conditions were the reason for the closures, but she hoped the Britomart location in central Auckland could keep going.

“The hope is Britomart location can continue to trade as conversations continue with other landlords on what the future looks like,” she said via a message to Stuff.

“Due to on-going Covid pressures on the industry, what was already a challenging market for staff shortages pre-Covid has become far worse with now 25% less hairdressers in New Zealand available.”

“Our love and passion for our beautiful brand, team and clients remains as strong as ever as we continue to work through the current situation.”

A notice of re-entry and cancellation of lease was posted on the front door of Dry & Tea’s City Works Depot location dated June, 8 2023.

It stated that City Works Depot Limited “has cancelled your Deed of Lease of this premises for the reason that you have failed to pay the sum set out in the notice of proposed cancellation and re-entry of premises dated 19 April 2023 which was served on you.”

A handwritten sign in the door of the Britomart store advises they are ‘temporarely (sic) closed’.

Calls to all four of Dry & Tea’s New Zealand salons went unanswered on Tuesday afternoon, with voicemail messages at the Newmarket, City Works Depot and Christchurch locations requesting calls be directed to the Britomart store because of “phone issues”.

The online booking function of the chain’s website had disabled the ability to book at the Christchurch, City Works and Newmarket salons, but bookings for Britomart remained live on Wednesday.

Customers who had services booked for later this week at Britomart and City Works locations had not been contacted.

The limited company the notice is addressed to is AS Retail Limited, Amy Sznicer of Brisbane Australia is listed on the New Zealand Companies register as the director of AS Retail Limited.

In May another Auckland hairdressing chain, Loxy’s, announced it was closing both its Ponsonby and Commercial bay stores. At the time, Loxy’s Founder and Director Kate Jarrett said the business had faced numerous challenges over the past three years, but “despite our immense efforts, the unique timing and long-term impact of Covid and these unprecedented events have taken their toll.”

CLARIFICATION: The customer in this story was at the Britomart location when there was news of the closures. The stores that were closing were not open when staff were informed. An earlier version of this story didn’t make this clear. (Amended June 14, 2023, 3.24pm)