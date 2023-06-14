Miriam Margolyes poses nude on the cover of British Vogue

Despite saying she hates her “big tits” and “drooping belly” the Harry Potter graces the pages of Vogue in all her glory.

Vogue’s lastest and unlikeliest cover girl? A naked Miriam Margolyes.

Snapped in all her glory for British Vogue, the actor features on a special fold-out cover alongside Janelle Monáe and singer Rina Sawayama as part of the magazine’s Pride issue.

The lovable actor is a somewhat unusual choice of cover star for the hallowed fashion magazine, considering she admits in the interview that she has no style and “detests clothes shopping,” but the 82-year-old has become a national treasure in England, beloved as the interview puts it for being the “living embodiment of British eccentricity.”

Tim Walker / Vogue

Lensed by British fashion photographer Tim Walker, who is known for his theatrical style, the shoot is just as eccentric as the actor. In one shot Margolyes is pictured sitting nude, bar a string of pearls, at a high tea – her breasts obscured a la Calendar Girls by a pile of sweet buns.

Known for her candour and crude humour, Margolyes shared that despite finding career success and public adoration, she still struggles with insecurities around body image.

“I think my face is kind and warm and open and smiley. But I hate my body. I hate big tits [and I have] a drooping belly, little twisted legs. I’m not thrilled with that. But you just make the best of it. You have to. You do the best you can,” she said.

In another shot, the Babe actor appears to be snapped off guard, standing before a vanity cabinet, hair in curlers and hairbrush in hand wearing an organza and tulle nightie dress.

Further images show Margolyes wrapped in oversized coats by designers such as Maison Margiela and Richard Quinn.

Tim Walker / Vogue

A “proud, unapologetic Jewish lesbian” Margolyes also uses the pride issue interview to reflect on her sexual identity, saying “I like being gay. I wouldn’t want to be straight for anything.”

“Gay people have the luck to be able to fashion the relationship they want. It’s much more flexible for us,” she says. “I think we have more freedom than [straight people] do. Particularly gay boys, they’re always f.....g everything. It’s amazing. I don’t know how they get away with it.”

The frank actor-turned-author also revealed that for her upcoming book, Oh Miriam! Stories from an Extraordinary Life, she was paid £250,000 (NZ$513,000), a figure she describes as “More than anybody thought. That’s serious money. I’ve only earnt that on a film once.”

Though widely adored in England, Margolyes has more complicated feelings about her birth country, revealing “I just think England has become a s...-hole. And the government is at the heart of the s...”

In April Apo Whang-Od, an Indigenous tattoo artist from the Philippines, became the Vogue’s oldest cover star after appearing in the Philippine edition of the magazine at the age of 106.