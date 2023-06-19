Duchess of Dior: Meghan Markle's high-fashion rebrand in the works 'for weeks'

Prince Harry feared history would repeat itself in new Harry & Meghan trailer

Meghan Markle is reportedly in talks with French luxury house Dior to sign a major deal that would make the Duchess of Sussex the face of the brand.

According to the Daily Mail, the deal is designed to rebrand Markle’s image which, alongside her husband’s, suffered a major fall in popularity following the couple’s Netflix documentary and the release of Prince Harry’s memoir Spare.

A prominent Los Angeles socialite told the British outlet, “there have been rumours for weeks that she's about to sign a deal with Dior which has put the gossip mill into overdrive”.

“If she pulls that off, then no one will remember that her silly little podcast got cancelled after one season,” the insider said.

Other Dior ambassadors include actors Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson and Natalie Portman , and in mid-May the fashion house signed a NZ$32 million fragrance deal with Johnny Depp.

The news follows the fall-through of the Duke and Duchess’ £15.5 million (NZ$32m) podcast deal with Spotify, and subsequent labelling as “f...ing grifters” by one of the streaming giant’s executives.

On Friday, Spotify and the Sussexes’ Archewell charity released a joint statement announcing they had “mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together”.

A few days later, Spotify’s senior podcasting executive Bill Simmons tore into the royal couple on his own podcast.

“The f...... grifters. That’s the podcast we should have launched with them,” Simmons said.

“I’ve got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories. The grifters.”

In early June, an inside source told The Sun the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had “nothing left to say” and would no longer be producing new books and films.

The Sun suggested Hollywood talent agency WME, with whom Markle recently signed, may have advised the 44-year-old not to share intimate details of her life with the public.

A source at WME reportedly told the Daily Mail the team knew the Spotify announcement was imminent.

“It might be a shock to everyone else but we've been working on the rebranding of Meghan for weeks,” the source said.

“Ari [Emanuel, CEO] is the best in the business when it comes to corporate deals and making money. He's excited to be representing Meghan and has thrown all his energy into it. The offers have been pouring in, including from other podcast platforms.”

Markle has worn several custom ensembles by Dior for high-profile occasions, including a ‘greige’ belted coat dress to the Platinum Jubilee National Service of Thanksgiving in 2022, and a black full-skirted dress for the centenary of the Royal Air Force at Westminster Abbey in 2018.

The luxury brand had a close relationship with Markle’s mother-in-law Princess Diana, with the iconic ‘Lady Dior’ bag named after her in 1996.