We tried this TikTok famous mascara. Here's what we thought

What do a jury of everyday beauty lovers think of the much hyped Maybelline mascara?

In our new regular column We Tried, we’re asking real people to test beauty products out on themselves and share their honest thoughts. This week, we try Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara, $33.

It’s the supermarket mascara that went viral on TikTok, being touted as delivering unprecedented volume and full, lightweight lashes. But what do a jury of everyday beauty lovers think of the much hyped mascara?

We bought our own products from the local supermarket and asked four people to trial it for a week. Here are their genuinely honest findings.

Stuff They say

“Lash Sensational Sky High mascara delivers full volume and limitless length. Exclusive Flex Tower mascara brush bends to volumise and extend every single lash from root to tip. Waterproof mascara formula infused with bamboo extract and fibres for long, full & lightweight lashes, that don't flake or smudge.”

Stuff We say

Ruby, 24

My general goal with a mascara is just to darken and not lengthen too much so I can avoid the appearance of a spider crawling out of my eye socket.

The packaging was honestly frightening. It gives me 2000s, Bratz, I-only-carry-mascara-and-tinted-chapstick vibes. This is not necessarily a negative, but it’s very striking and chunky packaging.

On first application I was very impressed with the dispersion of the product, the durability and the wand. By the end, I had experienced some more mess and smudging than initially. Pernickety, right? I think perhaps I had become less precise and focused on the mascara, and was not entirely giving it a second to dry before blinking.

This mascara was very user friendly (as I feel most are if you’re not entirely obtuse), but I will say I learnt that it looks amazing on bottom lashes. I don’t generally coat my lower lash line, but this mascara was so easy to accurately put along it, without any smudging or clumping, and it gave a really lovely, uniform look that I have struggled to achieve with most other mascaras.

The formula was thick, but not overwhelmingly so. I found one coat sufficient in achieving the look I desired, but you could absolutely build this product up with an extra coat.

I perform on stage most nights and makeup that is long wearing and can handle being under stage lights for up to an hour is key. I had no issues with this product fading, or needing to reapply it, or even after my worst performances, having to wipe away mascara tears. I was quite surprised at having to use a couple of makeup wipes and still waking up with a faint panda eye.

I would probably pay an absolute maximum of $20 for Sky High Mascara when I take into account its durability and flexibility in looks, and its phenomenal performance on my lower lashes. I would definitely buy it again.

Maxine, 32

My usual go-to is the Kevyn Aucoin Tubing Mascara ($54 from Mecca), but recently I’ve been using the Natio Tubing Mascara ($23). I’m a big tube mascara fan. They don’t smudge yet are easy to take off.

I like the packaging. It had me hoping I would have super glam, lush lashes in no time at all. First application I noticed that it smells like Maybelline mascara (is that odd? I feel like they have a very distinctive scent). My lashes felt heavier than before, if there was a word for what they did after application it would be exaggerated.

A couple of applications really helps. A little layering creates the full lengthening effect. The formula is quite nice. Itoesn’t build crazy clumps with each application and glides on easily. It didn’t budge at all during the day and I didn’t actually notice that I had it on after a few days wearing it.

For a waterproof mascara that doesn’t smudge, it was easy to remove. I use the sans[ceuticals] Goji Body + Face Cleansing Oil ($65) to remove any makeup, and it worked perfectly with a cloth.

I was prepared to not like it very much yet it is something I reach for without thinking. I’m generally not a fan of waterproof mascaras but this one was easy enough to remove. I'd pay $15-16 for it.

Jade, 41

I usually buy a supermarket mascara, something well-priced and never waterproof. I love a thick wand, one that gives a good coating of mascara on the first go, so I usually go for Maybelline New York, the Falsies Volum' Express mascara ($31).

I have long lashes but they are dead straight. They are light and fine, so mascara is a daily must for me. I don’t wear much makeup.

I was a tad sceptical, one, about it being waterproof because I have had problems in the past with it not fully coming off at the end of a day, and two, when I opened the mascara and saw how fine, narrow and long the wand was. I was however surprised at how nice the wand was to use. The flex brush head made it easy to apply.

On application it went on smoothly and easily, but when I tried to get a thicker look, I noticed it started to go clumpy. Learning how to take it off without rubbing my eyes too hard was a steep learning curve. I had to buy a new makeup remover.

My initial thoughts were correct - waterproof mascara just isn’t for me. I’ll give it credit, it is a great waterproof mascara - it didn’t come off in the Auckland rain - however, it’s just too hard to get off. I wouldn’t spend anything over $23 on this.

Sue, 58

My natural lashes are quite long, but they're very fair so I have to wear mascara because otherwise they look like a white rabbit’s.

The brush is important. I like quite a fine brush that separates. I need a thickening waterproof formula, but something that doesn't flake because I have dry eyes.

Overall this mascara was better than expected. The wand is reasonably wide and sometimes they can be real clumpy but this one defined the lashes quite well. The black wasn’t quite as intense as I was expecting, it's more natural-looking. I did two applications just because my eyelashes need a lot - they soak up products – and it did last.

Sometimes a mascara is all right for the first couple of uses and then it gets clumpy but so far this has been good. I did have a little bit of panda eye in the morning. I wouldn't want to pay more than 30 bucks for it.