Emma Watson's 'levitating' dress stuns and confuses fans

An image of Emma Watson wearing a sky blue Loewe dress confused fans this week, with many commentators wondering whether there was magic involved in the dresses' construction.

Watson’s asymmetrical mini-dress has a playful neckline that appeared to defy gravity, floating before her frame without any visible means of support.

The optical illusion sparked another viral dress discourse, with many querying whether the garment achieved this through Hogwarts wizardry – rather than magic tailoring.

“That dress said wingardium leviosa,” the most-liked reply on Watson’s post read, referring to the levitation spell from Harry Potter.

“This is what happens when you say LeviOsa instead of Leviosa,” wrote one follower, referencing Watson’s famous line as Hermione Granger.

“This dress is defying physics,” opined another.

The haters, however, simply compared Watson’s dress to a fitted sheet. “That dress is the result of when you try to fold a fitted sheet.”

In the post, Watson and her brother are promoting their family business Renais gin, the liquor brand they have recently launched.

“We took the gin, the dog, and some really fly @Loewe clothes on holiday to do a first tasting of Renais with our nearest and dearest. We loved sharing it with all of you”, Watson wrote in her Instagram caption.

supplied/Stuff “Wingardium leviosa.” A young Emma Watson as Hermione Granger in Harry Potter.

The dress is from Loewe’s Spring Summer 2023 collection. Designer Jonathan Anderson’s designs include playful silhouettes, with a trompe l’oeil or surreal emphasis.

Several celebrities are also fans of Loewe’s optical illusion pieces. Last week Jennifer Lawrence wore a beige velvet dress that appeared to be floating on her body, while last month Riley Keough wore an icy blue gown that looked as though it was being held up by a gold metal sphere.

Beyoncé opted for her own version of the surrealist style, wearing a custom jumpsuit featuring gloved hand placements for her Renaissance World Tour.