The best celebrity looks and moments from Glastonbury 2023

An unusually dry festival saw fashionistas swapping their wellys for cowboy and combat boots.

When it comes to festival fashion Coachella has flower crowns and influencer-promoted #OOTDs and Glastonbury has mud and gumboots.

Except, unseasonably, there wasn’t any this year. Rare dry conditions underfoot saw attendees having to pivot from their go-to festival choices. Ponchos were cast off and sunscreen slapped on.

The five-day-long festival is a marathon not a sprint and this year the revellers danced the length in cowboy boots, not gumboots.

Scroll down for the best fashion on the field at Glastonbury 2023.

Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller is one of the doyennes of Glastonbury style, and with fashion’s Y2K obsession holding strong it’s likely that her much referenced wide waist belted, oversized sunglasses, boho styled 2004 outfit was on many a mood board this year.

Proving that her best Glasto outfits aren’t all behind her, Miller stepped onto the Somerset farm in a very strong yeehaw tinged ensemble that featured a double-denim shorts and jacket combo from London based brand Self-Portrait, paired, of course, with cowboy boots.

Cate Blanchett

If you had Cate Blanchett does a hypnotically erratic dance on stage wearing a canary yellow Stella McCartney suit on your Glastonbury bingo card, take a bow.

Reprising her role from the music video for Sparks’ song The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte, Blanchett joined the band in the same outfit she wore for the clip. And given Blanchett’s love of re-wearing it should not be a surprise that that was not the outfit’s first outing either. She wore the bright suit to promote Ocean’s 8 in 2018 as well.

Gemma Chan

A white skirt would be an incredibly risky outfit under normal Glastonbury conditions, but this year it was a refreshing choice, paired with the classic Barbour jacket and gumboot combo.

Stella Jones

Model Stella Jones has rock ‘n’ roll in her blood, her father Mick Jones is the guitarist from The Clash, so naturally she’s absolutely nailed Glastonbury fashion.

Elton John and Rina Sawayama

He was hardly going to go out quietly. Performing his final ever UK show, Elton John looked his golden best in this loud and gleaming suit. Joining him onstage, Rina Sawayama was just as resplendent in this iridescent paillette sequin dress.

Lizzo

“WE PULLED ALL THE LOOKS AT @glastofest BABY SHES A FASHION GWORL!!!” Lizzo announced loudly on Instagram in reference to this rock ‘n’ roll inspired look created by California-born designer Micahel Ngo.

Maggie Rogers

Performing in the full glare of the afternoon sun, Alaska singer Maggie Rogers shone in a baby blue halter-neck dress and knee-high square toe boots.

Carly Rae Jepsen

From the looks of this perfectly pink outfit, Carly Rae Jepsen is also counting down the days until the Barbie movie is released (24 for those playing along at home).

Poppy Delevigne

Poppy Delevigne paired her crotchet dress impeccably with the verdant green shade of the festival fields.

Maisie Peters

Chopova Lowena’s punky tartan skirts are well documented favourites of both celebrities and street style subjects, being worn by the likes of Charli XCX, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, and Emma Chamberlain.

Now Pyscho singer Maisie Peters has joined the well-dressed fray, making the skirt her own when she performed on the Pyramid Stage.

Rita Ora

Ora looked every part the 2000s boho It girl in this flowy peasant top and short shorts combo.

Romeo Beckham

Is Beckham’s mismatched outfit a clashing catastrophe or tie-dye for?

India Amarteifio

Queen Charlotte actor India Amarteifio stuck to a simple blue and black colour theme for her look.

Lauren Laverne

The BBC Radio DJ appropriately chose an abstract cow print pattern dress to carryout reporting from the field.

Stormzy

2019 headliner Stormzy was maxin’ relaxin’ this time round, spotted in the crowd for British rapper Aitch’s wearing brightly patterned shorts, an arm full of wristbands and heart shaped glasses.