Buy these five things to make your winter wardrobe work

Breathe new life into your existing closet with these tweaks from size inclusive stylist Mo Doy.

Mo Doy is a size inclusive stylist based in Auckland.

OPINION:It’s freezing, and the excitement you felt about winter fashion at the beginning of the season is starting to wear off.

Time to stop buying endless knits and look at how you can wear what you already have - or invest in the right pieces to make your whole wardrobe sing.

There are a few things I just couldn’t live without this season that make my entire wardrobe work, to warm up lightweight pieces or add dimension to an outfit that feels ‘one note’.

The under layer

Last season's favourite dresses and tops need not be retired for winter. Layer them up to create new outfits and increase your ‘price per wear’ for each garment.

I have a second hand white mesh top I love wearing under everything and this season the turtle-neck is making an appearance again.

From contrasting colours to good old black, try one of these under layers to breathe new life into that spring dress you just can’t live without.

Tights that actually fit

Ask any plus size woman in the fashion-know, what tights she wears. Snag, it’s always Snag. Unlike most manufacturers, Snag tights don’t only make their tights generous in length, but in sizes too (sizes 4-36), so they actually fit without rolling down or pinching your tummy. Because of this they also last - I have had some of my Snag tights going on four winters, it’s a miracle.

Try choosing a shade of tights that reflects the colours in your wardrobe, I love wearing navy or forest green tights - instead of just black. It makes your tights feel less like a necessity and more like a chosen accessory to elevate your outfit.

The dream coat

Chosen well, a beautiful coat will last you years.

A good quality wool neutral coat will become and wardrobe staple, but remember once it’s on, it is your whole outfit! So don’t be afraid to add a feature coat to the rotation too. Embracing the Barbie trend, I recently picked up this bright pink pleather number from H&M.

Shacket’s have been a big trend this winter (the shirt/jacket) and the colour palette of this Moke coat calls for cosy walks in the park, regardless of the weather.

If I was choosing a forever coat, this would be it. Lost and led Astray creates the most stunning plus size patterns and when I pulled this on it felt made for me!

The chunky boot

Ah yes, the return of the 90s combat boot. I am about to turn 40, so best believe I was wearing Spice Girl platform sneakers last time platforms were cool. This winter the chunky shoe trend has translated to our ankle boots as well, and I am not afraid to try a trend more than once.

Personally, I love a chunky boot. They’re comfy, you can stomp through mud in them and something about the heaviness brings a confidence to your outfit - like you really MEAN it.

Bring some contrast to your outfit by styling them with a floaty or frilly silhouette - we can both stomp and float at the same time. The rules are not for us.

Nothing

When was the last time you took everything out of your wardrobe and took stock of what you already own?

Chances are, there are multiple items you have forgotten about that could be re styled to create new outfits - pieces from years ago that are ready for a renaissance.

Even moving things around in your wardrobe can make a big difference to how you wear them. Suddenly you can see how your dresses pair back with a different jacket, or how two contrasting pieces might actually work as an ensemble.

Don’t be afraid to shop what you have - and use your creativity and see if you can reignite your love for your clothes without spending a cent.