Lunchtime Shop: Shearling for winter, and how to look after it for seasons to come

It is no surprise that in the depths of winter, we gravitate towards fabrics that offer warmth and comfort.

The pull towards cosy is present in architecture, too, where decorators shunhard edges in favour of softer, puffy silhouettes.Interior design and homewares has embraced furnishing clad in cuddly boucle. In our wardrobes this season, the snuggle factor is being delivered with one of the snuggliest fabrics about: shearling.

Genuine shearling, usually an investment piece, is made with the tanned hide of a sheep with the wool still attached. Recently, and somewhat inaccurately, the term has begun to also be used for similar, more affordable, products such as sherpa or teddy, which look and feels similar to the real deal.

When properly cared for, shearling is very warm, akin to a wearable blanket, but also long-lasting. While it is best to carefully follow the instructions listed on each garment’s care label, the broadly applicable tips below will help keep it in tip-top condition.

Luckily, like wool, proper shearling is pretty durable and won’t need a deep clean all that often. In fact, a bit of lived-in grit adds to the appeal. However, for stained patches try a feather-light spot clean with a lightly wet cloth or sponge, and make sure to follow with a blot using a dry rag.

For dried patches of dirt you could try a very gentle brush with a metal bristle pet brush.Gentle is the imperative word here, you don’t want to risk felting the fluff.

On our rainy isles it is likely that atsome point your shearling will get caughtin a downpour.If (or when) this happens, let it air-dry at room temperature away from any direct heat sources that may damage or warp the garment. For the same reason, if airing outside, position it out of full sun.If properly drenched, you mightwant to gently roll it in absorbent towel before hanging to soak up excess liquid.

With thorough spot-cleaning andcare, dry-cleaning your shearling shouldn’tbe necessary, but when it is justified (heavily soiled), seek out a service that specialises in fur and sheepskin cleaning to avoid excessive use of abrasive cleaning products.

When spring arrives, and it is finally time to pack away your shearling, be careful to store it properly. Shearling doesn’t like the damp so try not to store in plastic wrap, which might sweat, trap moisture and encourage mildew. Choose a breathable covering such as a linen bag instead. Use a sturdy, wide hanger to support the shape of your garment.

