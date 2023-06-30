This week's best celebrity looks freshened up tried and true fashion formulas

From festival fashion royalty Sienna Miller's summer take on the Canadian Tuxedo at Glastonbury, to Pixie Geldof's 'funky and official' aesthetic at the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party, this week's best dressed celebrities refreshed and reinvented their classic style formulas.

The more unexpected looks came from Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who turned up barefoot at the Indiana Jones after party in a Fleabag-esque jumpsuit, and both Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig gave us non-pink looks on the Barbie press tour that never sleeps.

Meanwhile, on the streets of New York, Taylor Swift exuded unbothered richness as the world scrambled to buy tickets to her Eras tour.

See all the captivating looks below, as we recap our favourite celebrity outfits from the past seven days.

Best coquette

Back in 2014, Pixie Geldof started an Instagram account, brand and ‘collective’ with some of her very cool friends (fashion designer Ashley Williams, and stylists Francesca Burns and Julia Sarr-Jamois) called Funkyoffish – and I was obsessed. It’s how the friend group defined their ‘funky’ and ‘official’ aesthetic which is hard to define (this iD story does a good job) but instantly recognisable to those who get it. And this look, on Pixie for the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party this week, is it.

The puffy, sheer, pink, adorned dress is by Simone Rocha and almost sickeningly sweet, while the bone bag is a weird but delightful surprise - matched perfectly with her pastel makeup and bob. - Zoe Walker Ahwa

Best capitalist

Without wanting to re-traumatise anyone who missed out on tickets to her Australian shows (seemingly half the country) Swift looked like a mid-summer dream walking the streets of New York this week.

She looked chic, she looked unbothered, she looked tanned and rich. Here’s hoping that the Ticketek experience for anyone scrambling for the remaining tix is this easy and breezy. - Tyson Beckett

Best birthday girl

Straight from drooling over Beanie’s fabulous wedding dress/es she’s now casually rocking a super-cute birthday look on the ‘gram. Sadly not tagged, so I have no idea who it is by, but it looks like a removable collar, something that Zoe has reported on in the past, which is surely one of the most practical fripperies your wardrobe can house, overlaid atop a gingham broderie anglaise sundress.

I adore the hard/soft textures and colour palettes, and basically everything about this outfit. Including the fact it’s a peek inside her everyday wardrobe and not a styled/curated red carpet look. - Rebecca Wadey

Best Cher Horowitz

As charming as Margot Robbie is, if I see her in another pink outfit I am going to jump in front of the double-decker Barbie bus. So I was delighted to see her channelling Cher Horowitz in this buttercup yellow tweed Chanel skirt suit, still giving Barbie (the anklet and heels, the fluffy bag!) but decidedly less on-the-nose. Considering the insane amount of hype for this movie, it bloody better be as good as Clueless. - Lara Daly

Best dress that says ‘I’m a very cool and intelligent author’

Also at the Serpentine party was one of the world’s most chic authors, Zadie Smith, looking as elegant as ever. I can't ID her dress anywhere, but my fashion nose thinks it might be Roksanda Ilinčić - with the clever draping detail at the neck, it's one of those pieces that looks and probably is very expensive. Great styling, no notes. - ZWA

Best action hero

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has enjoyed an exceptional press tour for Indiana Jones: The one where Indy is really old. I am far more interested in watching her outfits appear online than I am seeing the film. (Please tell me she doesn’t play Indy’s love interest).

I’m not sure who is styling her currently and Phoebe is one of those rare celebrities without a public Instagram account where she could share credits. But whoever it is has nailed the athletic-action-hero-goes-undercover-glam aesthetic with this sultry Ashi Studio Couture caped dress look. It’s giving glam new wave chain metal punk meets timeless Gwyneth in Tom Ford at the Oscars 2012 vibes. - RW

Best drag

I love a clothing as political protest moment, so was thrilled to see indie musical supergroup Boygenius performing their recent Nashville show in drag to protest recently introduced and struck down legislation that tried to criminalise drag performance anti-drag legislation in Tennessee.

I also really enjoyed their choice of drag names: Lucille Balls (Lucy Dacus), Shanita Tums (Julien Baker) and Queef Urban (Phoebe Bridgers). Bridger’s is delightfully and clearly a lighthearted dig at Keith Urban, who last month uploaded to TikTok a clip of him and wife Nicole Kidman at a Taylor Swift concert, not realizing that in the background rumoured couple Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham could be seen pashing. – TB

Best Barbie

Obsessed with this simple, perfect Prada outfit on Greta Gerwig at the photocall for the Barbie movie. It’s giving very Zoe Walker Ahwa fashion nerd vibes. It’s the intelligence to the Barbie whimsy; I suspect it’s been selected, as most publicly worn outfits are, to tell a specific story. And this one says ‘my Barbie contains multitudes’. We don’t need convincing Greta. You had us at Lady Bird, and we are a thousand percent here for your take on Barbie. - RW

Best one you can always rely on

My forever hair icon Sienna Miller at Glastonbury, swoon. This year's festival was during a heatwave in the UK, so I feel like this denim short suit was actually probably incredibly hot and uncomfortable (not to mention the sweaty cowboy boots) - but I love the yeehaw take on practical festival fashion. The shorts and cropped jacket, which features bejewelled buttons, is by the brand Self Portrait. - ZWA