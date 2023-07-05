The Princess of Wales does 'umpire chic' at Wimbledon

There is a fun game to play when it comes to the Princess of Wales’ Wimbledon outfits. It could be called “What’s today’s SW19 fashion theme?”

In the past, we have seen the Princess, who is patron of the All England Club, wear grass green to channel the courts, zingy yellow to match the balls and even a strawberry-pink dress possibly in honour of the tournament’s favourite food.

For her first visit to Wimbledon of 2023, on day two, the Princess’s outfit choice seemed to take its cue from the umpires. Famously prim in their white-trimmed navy blazers and white trousers, the Princess echoed the umpire look in a £1950 ($4004 NZD) mint and cream Balmain jacket, which she wore with a pristine white pleated skirt and pearl earrings by London-based jewellers Shyla.

Mint green is a clever choice of colour that demonstrates how carefully considered the Princess’ clothing is; the shade compliments the darker green seen on Wimbledon’s branding alongside purple, but pops out, making the championships’ most recognisable supporter easy to spot in the crowd.

The Princess’ blazer doesn’t just reference the polished uniformity of umpires; the Balmain design also has a distinctly retro Sloane Ranger look, recalling the jackets that Diana, Princess of Wales would wear on the school run or to daytime engagements, sometimes styling them with jeans or, like Catherine, with long, floaty skirts.

The Princess seems to have embraced this “Dynasty Di” era of her late mother-in-law’s style recently. At Trooping the Colour, her look was bold, with an unmistakably 1980s mood, thanks to a wide-brimmed Philip Treacy hat, blingy details and pin-sharp tailoring.

As for her pleated skirt, this appeared to nod to the tennis whites that are obligatory for Wimbledon competitors (although, in 2023, for the first time, women are allowed to wear dark undershorts).

Amid all the potential tennis style references, white is undoubtedly the Princess’s enduring favourite. For her first visit to Wimbledon as a royal, back in 2011, she wore an Alice Temperley dress with an elasticated miniskirt – if it weren’t for her heels, she could have been about to pick up a racquet and start playing.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images The Princess of Wales with Roger Federer in the Royal Box at Wimbledon.

Since then, the Princess has proved herself to be not just a genuine fan of tennis, but a highly proficient player, too. Over the years, she’s offered us glimpses into her sportswear wardrobe, which is filled with in-the-know, high-performance labels.

When she joined US Open winner Emma Raducanu for a practice game in 2021, she wore an outfit by French brand Poivre Blanc; she favours tennis trainers by Babolat; and in a recent video celebrating Wimbledon’s ball boys and girls with Roger Federer, Catherine wore official championship kit and a Stella McCartney x Adidas skirt.

During her Wimbledon visit, the Princess was back to her personal brand of modern regal elegance, completing her outfit with a favourite top-handle Mulberry bag and optic-white Gianvito Rossi heels.

Meanwhile Federer had swapped his sportswear for a crisp cream suit as he joined the Princess in the Royal Box on Centre Court. Although, no matter how impeccable their spectator tailoring, one couldn’t help but feel that they might both prefer to be playing a game in their tennis whites.