Hautapu Hotties: 11 Māori makers to have on your radar

Matariki is a beacon telling all to gather and be close. Shining in the Māori new year, the cluster of flaming stars illuminate the importance of returning back to land and people.

A time to reflect, regroup and reveal your manifestations, Matariki is an important occasion to plan for the year ahead. The winter apex holds a crucial place in the Māori calendar with hui, wānanga and other kaupapa rampant. On the tongue of fashion conscious kaupapa kings and queens, besides ‘what should I bring for the kapu tī break’, is ‘what will I wear?’

Whether you’re off early morning star-gazing, impressing the koeke at the trustees hui or dressing up for a Hautapu hakari, here’s some outfit inspiration for those too busy working for their iwi.

All outfits pair great with either a pair of well-loved black jandals or some trusty Redbands. Just make sure they don’t go missing at the mahau. In light of this new season leave your tangi blacks at home and embrace change this new lunar cycle!

Mana on the maunga

This season calls for star gazing of the first light kind. Climb your maunga, mount your whenua and wear a bold statement as you and your whanau search for the shimmering seven sisters of Matariki.

Winter is prime sweater weather, so be sure to layer up with the Hokianga merino jersey by Manawa Tapu and wear your culture on your sleeve. Match the look with a warm pair of Ake Ake Ake track pants and be part of a national initiative with the Land Back Churt by activist and designer Hohepa Thompson, also known as Hori.

The Land Back Collection is a line of work creatively exploring the kaupapa of redress with dress, which will culminate in a national exhibition come September. Top the sentiment with a statement earring and complete the look with a pair of Waiapu Road Tino hoops.

Kaupapa Kuween

While Matariki may be the end of the Māori new year, the same cannot be said about the work week. Come back from your 3 day weekend with a new attitude and a new outfit.

Storm the boardroom in a linen Huatau from Hunaarn. Boasting detailed 3/4 lantern sleeves, modest length and traditional taniko patterns on its bottom, this panekoti ensures that when you step into any office, meeting or hui you take your ahurea, your being, with you.

Be sure to complete the look with the L.eyes laptop bag and carry your work tools in a sleeve adorned with traditional designs. Made from vegan leather the bag is good for the heart and homeland.

Looking for a matching moment? Compliment your accessories and grab yourself a pair of tan macrame earrings from the brand Māori owned Australian brand Patchey.

Hautapu Hakari

On a mid-winter morning, when Matariki appears, a ceremony takes place. Known as whāngai i te hautapu, or just hautapu, it is a custom where one feeds the stars with a sacred offering. Each star in the Matariki cluster is said to rule a domain in the natural environment, gathering food connected to each realm is then sealed in a special oven with karakia and care. The steam which rises from cooking is what ‘feeds’ the stars above.

Mimic the embers of the hautapu oven and become the fire you want to see in your life with this monochromatic red number. Adrienne Whitewood’s ‘Niho Taniwha’ jumpsuit leaves ample space for your feasting puku and any piece you decide to layer underneath. May we suggest the berry Putiputi Frill by Mitchell Vincent?

For accessories, turn to the earth and incorporate tones of brown with the Awhi muslin wrap. Both you and baby can use this piece as it works as a versatile headwrap, scarf or shawl.

There are many ways to connect to te ao Māori over Matariki, and hautapu isn’t the only tradition you can pick up this long weekend. You could begin a mid-year whanau reunion. Declutter and clean your whare. Or even simply read Matariki stories to your children.

You don’t need to wait till Christmas to connect with your family. Take this time of tapu to celebrate those closest to you and remember those who have left to make the journey to Hawaiki.