This week's best celebrity looks come straight from the streets of Paris

It seems like every man and his dog is either in Europe or about to head there on holiday at the moment, and our style inspiration is no different.

This week a cohort of stylish stars descended on Paris to take in the autumn 2023 haute couture shows. Couture is fashion at its most extravagant, elite and arguably idealised, and luxury brands put on spectacular shows in stark contrast to riots that had broken out across the country since the police killing of a 17-year-old last week.

Big contrasts were present in the outfits on display too. Some opted for prim Parisian refinement, others bucked the norm and were refreshingly undone.

Scroll down for these and our other picks for best celebrity looks from the past week.

Best clubbin' Barbie

Seeing this come up on my IG feed as I was schlepping home in horizontal rain was a rude reminder that on the other side of the world, it is summer. I've forgotten how it feels to go out in a single layer of clothing, and I can't wait to channel Barbie Ferreira's energy as soon as it reaches 25 degrees.

I can’t find who made this dress but her stylist Chris Horan can always deliver a strong clubbing-inspired look. He styled Charlie XCX in that sheer bedazzled halter dress and thong at the Brit Awards a while back, and always makes Barbie look confident/sexy/cool. Admittedly, the sleek hair and flawless glam are doing a lot of heavy lifting for this tiny piece of fabric and really elevate the whole vibe. - Lara Daly

Best off-duty Barbie

I, like most of the world, am loving Margot Robbie as Barbie’s promo tour ‘fits as painstakingly selected by stylist Andrew Mukamal. If you follow him on Instagram you’ll be taken on the journey of his thought process; the vintage throwback Barbie looks he’s recreating using modern day and archival designer brands, right down to the accessories. It gives very doll, very manufactured and I love it.

This is not one of those looks - this is Barbie on a travel day. A thoroughly modern take on how even a plastic being has had to adapt to the hell that is long-haul travel. The pink Gucci tracksuit and oversized Chanel tote are your perfect travel companions. The fluffy platform Versace slides (sans socks) are the only concession to a virtual flying reality. - Rebecca Wadey

1 NEWS The Barbie hype train is painting everything pink as it travels the globe.

Best suit

Diane Keaton in Thom Browne is a match made in fashion heaven. She’s taken her signature suit, and given it a summer twist with this grey striped linen version that’s chic on its own, but even better with the addition of the fun accessories: the straw hat, platform brogues, giant belt and straw bag in the shape of the designer’s dog, Hector.

Have you noticed how Keaton always looks comfortable and full of joy when you see her at a fashion event? May we all have her confidence in our personal style. - Zoe Walker Ahwa

Best double denim

In contrast to Keaton's unfazed aura, I was taken by the slight hesitancy of Ayo Edebiri attending the same show, her first Haute Couture experience. I, too, would be a little uneasy navigating the cobblestones of Paris and the spectacle of the arrivals process in heels that stacked.

I would follow Edebiri to the end of the earth, and apparently sartorially that extends to approving of a full indigo wash denim look. Also, very relatable was her clear disdain at having her personal space intruded on by Lee Pace's inexcusable man-spreading in the front row. - Tyson Beckett

Best skirt suit

Dior Alexandra Daddario at the Dior Haute Couture show 2023.

Alexandra Daddario’s Dior skirt suit is actually outrageously conservative, but it speaks to my prim and preppy soul. The midi skirt and cropped jacket is classic Dior New Look, but worn with the white tank, feels a bit more modern. The washed out beige also miraculously works with Daddario’s pale complexion. - ZWA

Best ‘naked’ dress

Alaïa is one of the designers that really embraced and popularised the naked dress trend over the past year or so, and from the outfits seen on guests pictured outside their Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week show this week, the craze still has legs.

In the wider fashion week context, couture is characterised by its next level opulent designs and extraordinary displays of imaginative crafts, but it was the simplicity of model Mica Argañaraz's outfit that stood out to me. - TB

Best colour purple

Suddenly, anything colourful that is not pink feels innovative and dangerous. Case in point, this wavy, purple dress from knitwear brand PH5 worn by Taraji P. Henson (and styled by Wayman and Michah) in promotion of The Color Purple.

The optical illusion created by the print placement is expertly played up to by Taraji who is one of those people who somehow knows how to wear clothes better than others. - RW