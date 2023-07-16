What is 'gorpcore' fashion - and how to nail it

Stylist Courtney Joe breaks down the ‘gorpcore’ fashion revival, and how to do it right.

Gorpcore is a trend that’s far from new. Coined by The Cut in 2017, the name takes inspiration from the acronym GORP, as in “good old raisins and peanuts”, the snack of choice for a hungry hiker – and what us Kiwis call “scroggin”.

But in recent years we’ve seen a steady gorpcore revival, namely through luxury designer collaborations (think Gucci and The North Face, Dior and Birkenstock), street style and now – the current cold snap.

There’s a distinct streetwear element that lends itself to gorpcore garb – urban utilitarianism if you will – borg fleeces, windbreakers and hiking boots are expertly paired with selvedge denim, chore jackets and fisherman beanies. Everyday sneakers err on the technical side and down puffer jackets are the toasty layer of choice.

You’re dressed for the outdoors, without actually needing to go outside. And whether or not you choose to brave the elements, your sartorial satisfaction lies in knowing (and looking) like you are prepared, whatever the weather.

Call it absurd, but perhaps it's a sign of the times. Shifts in fashion have long been a reflection of social, economic and cultural changes and in this current mood, dressing for survival seems to make sense. With this trend, fashion is function. Here’s what to keep in mind when going gorpcore.

LAYER UP

Any Great Walk aficionado will tell you that layering is key to surviving the elements. But the rules are less prescriptive when it comes to gorpcore – temperature regulation comes second to style.

Ditch the three-layer system in favour of a more literal approach to layering. Gorpcore’s signature silhouette is oversized, so the more bulk, the better. Start with an oversized cotton tee or hoodie. Quiet luxury can take a back seat here – pledging allegiance to your favourite brand (extra points for those that are purpose-driven, like Patagonia) is important for street credibility, so keep printed logos in mind for your basics.

Supplied Gorpcore accessories (like reflective wraparound sunglasses) have “so ugly they’re cool” appeal.

A zip-up fleece vest makes for a practical mid-layer and is best worn under a roomy windbreaker or larger-than-life puffer jacket. A gorpcore ‘fit is rarely complete without a hat – don’t be afraid to layer these too. A knitted hood is a fashion-forward take on a classic beanie. Throw on a cap or bucket hat over top and you’re good to go.

HARD-WEAR

While you might not need your day-to-day clothing to “perform”, technical textiles are paramount to a gorpcore lifestyle. Look to fabric formulations like the wind-and-waterproof Gore-Tex (Arc’teryx’s storm-proof Gore-Tex jackets are a Gorpcore cult favourite) and woven ripstop nylon to withstand the wear and tear of any urban commute.

Swap your regular sneakers for footwear that’s built for the outdoors – think ankle-bracing high tops, engineered outsoles, toggle laces, and sleek silhouettes. Streetwear can be durable too – get the balance right and pair your cutting-edge adventure wear with hard-working cotton canvas carpenter jackets and utility pants.

Supplied Swap your regular sneakers for ‘gorpey’ footwear that’s built for the outdoors.

HIGH-TECH

The irony of adopting technical wear for non-technical purposes might be lost on some, but there’s no denying the zeitgeisty pull of accessories that are “so ugly they’re cool”. Case in point? Wraparound sunglasses. While a true gorpcore enthusiast might favour the detail-enhancing Prizm lens technology of Oakley’s reflective sunglasses, those keen on getting the look for less might find luck at the local petrol station.

For a luxe take that still shades your peripherals, try Balenciaga’s oversized metallic wraparounds – a celeb-worthy frame favoured by the likes of Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Justin Bieber. The same mindset applies here to your drink bottle of choice.

Heritage all-steel brand Stanley recently rose to popularity on TikTok with its insulated Quencher tumbler, proving that temperature-controlled beverages really do taste better. Other notable mentions are the Hydro Flask and Frank Green bottles (the bigger, the better).

SHOP IT