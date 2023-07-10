Margot Robbie's red carpet outfits come straight from Barbie's dress up box

Margot Robbie’s Barbie press tour looks have been a pink fever dream, with the actor replicating several looks from her iconic doll character’s past.

For the film premiere held in Los Angeles today, the star wore a flouncy black strapless sequin gown by Schiaparelli adorned with a single rose corsage, based on Solo in the Spotlight Barbie from 1960. Robbie even had the finishing detail of a pink sheer silk scarf, like the original doll.

It’s the latest in a series of high-profile designer ensembles that have channelled past costumes; fun red carpet cosplay ahead of the anticipated film, which itself is set to feature some plastic fantastic looks.

Hector Vivas/Getty Images Margot Robbie, channelling ‘Totally Hair Barbie’, at a press event in Mexico.

Robbie’s stylist Andrew Mukamal has shared various vintage Barbie doll inspirations behind each look.

For an appearance in Sydney earlier this month Robbie wore a figure-hugging black and white striped Hervé Léger mini dress, drawing on the swimsuit worn by the original 1959 Barbie. It was a similar look to that seen on Robbie in the first preview trailer for the film.

Andrew Mukamal / Mattel Left: Margot Robbie wearing Herve Leger in Sydney, Right: the original 1959 Barbie.

In Seoul she was the famous ‘Day to Night’ Barbie, released in 1985 with the ability to transform her ensemble from a workwear-inspired skirt suit to a sequin top and taffeta skirt – reflecting the ‘working girl’ era of the mid 80s.

Robbie’s contemporary version was by Versace, and featured a hat and phone similar to that of the original doll.

AP / Mattel Left: Margot Robbie wearing Versace at the Barbie premiere in Seoul, Right: Day-to-Night Barbie.

She embodied another iconic doll while in Mexico, wearing a printed Pucci mini dress and perfectly crimped hair – alluding to ‘Totally Hair’ Barbie.

The 1992 release is the best-selling Barbie of all time, according the Guinness World Records, with more than 10 million versions of the 90s doll sold worldwide.

Getty Images / Mattel Left: Margot Robbie wears Pucci at a press event in Mexico. Right: Totally Hair Barbie.

Other living doll references from Robbie include a retro-inspired Moschino set based on the 1964 ‘Sparkling Pink’ doll – but a modern version with a mini skirt, crop top and pillbox hat.

AP/ Photo Left: Margot Robbie in Moschino. Right: Sparkling Pink Barbie­

For another appearance in Mexico, she wore an updated version of the look worn by the 1992 ‘Earring Magic’ Barbie (the ‘Earring Magic’ Ken was controversial) complete with a pink leather bustier dress by Balmain and statement earrings.

A pink and white polka dot print dress by Valentino was based on a 2015 ‘Pink & Fabulous’ Barbie, down to the matching yellow bag and white pumps.

AP / Mattel Left: Margot Robbie wears Valentino. Right: Pink & Fabulous Barbie

Mattel, which owns the rights to the Barbie brand and character, has been pumping out collaborations ahead of the film’s release.

Right now you can buy a Barbie branded Oodie, rollerblades, toothpaste, an OPI nail polish range, a scented candle by Circa that smells of “sweet berries and a freshly opened doll” and even Barbie Crocs. There was also a pop-up Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse on Airbnb.

Getty Images / Mattel Left: Margot Robbie wearing custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture at the Barbie premiere in LA, Right: Solo in the Spotlight Barbie.

Locally, Barbie collections are available at CottonOn, Typo and Peter Alexander.

The film, directed by Greta Gerwig, will be released in New Zealand on July 20 and stars Robbie alongside Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Hari Nef, Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa.