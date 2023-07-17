The best celebrity fashion at Wimbledon 2023

The pair played a friendly game to highlight the work done by ball boys and girls at Wimbledon.

On court, Wimbledon has historically been known to have a strict dress code that required players to wear white. Those rules were relaxed this year and the off-court the rules seem to be following suit, with attendees finding ways to dress to the conventions while still showing their own personality.

From Alexa Chung using a bandanna as a belt, to Idris Alba repping a kit from another sporting code, there were style spins aplenty.

The stands were packed with celebrities there to watch the action unfold, and we tuned in to catch a glimpse of their outfits. We weren’t disappointed, the fashion was on point.

Below, our pick of the stars that served up ace looks.

Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig

Julian Finney/Getty Images Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig are seen in the Royal Box ahead of the Men's Singles Final between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain.

Suave pair Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig doubled up with crisp white shorts, black sunglasses and blazers.

Clara Amfo

Broadcaster Clara Amfo’s outfits are frequently critiqued on social media by her mother-turned-fashion-critic Grace, but this head-to-toe green three-piece suit by Ganni gets the seal of approval.

Alexa Chung

As Stuff style editor Zoe Walker Ahwa noted in our roundup of last week’s best celebrity looks, this outfit is “Sloane Ranger perfection”.

Catherine, Princess of Wales

As patron of the Lawn Tennis Association and avid tennis fan The Princess of Wales is a Wimbledon fixture, and this year she stuck to a green colour palette for the tournament. This Self-Portrait dress in a tennis ball green shade was a style standout.

Joe Locke

To combat the unpredictable London climate, Heartstopper star Joe Locke dressed in light layers in coordinating shades of white and navy.

Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin looked decidedly dapper in this lemon yellow suit.

Lucy Boynton

Like strawberries and cream, white polka dot dresses are a Wimbledon staple. A grey and drizzly day allowed Lucy Boynton to give the dainty look a harder edged reworking thanks to the inclusion of thick knee-high socks and black patent sling-backs.

Idris Elba

Even the hallowed grass of Wimbledon isn’t immune from fashion’s obsession with football, with Idris Elba turning up to day 14 of the competition in the Nigerian National Football team The Super Eagles' shirt.

Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller swapped her double denim Glastonbury outfit for a breezy blue-on-blue linen Ralph Lauren ensemble.

Mollie King

Like the Gabriela Hearst dress at the heart of it, Mollie King’s classic monochromatic look was refined, chicly paired back and Wimbledon appropriate, but it was the quirky tennis themed Chanel minibag that made the look for me.

Ncuti Gatwa

Barbie and Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa looked perfectly preppy, collegiate and playful in this striped outfit worn to the men's final.

Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark

In contrast to the Princess of Wales’ buttoned up look, Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark’s outfit Ralph Lauren imbued much more downtown, off-duty cool.

Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston

Game, set, matchy-matchy looks were in order for Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston.

Letitia Wright

Knowing tennis watching takes serious dedication, Letitia Wright opted for a serious look courtesy of Prada.