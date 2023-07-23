Recession dressing: Why hemlines are 'all over the place'

Mini, maxi, midi, hyper-mini: what’s happening with hemlines? Like most ‘trends’ these days, they’re all over the place, reflecting the breakneck pace of fashion’s trend cycle.

In the distant past skirt lengths were used as an index to ‘measure’ prosperity, but today the fickle state of fashion may simply reflect the general chaos of the economic mood.

Like all industries, the current recession is impacting the local fashion industry in ways both obvious and behind the scenes: what customers are buying (or not buying), how they’re shopping, and in small ways, what’s being designed.

The last recession of 2007-2009, according to online platform Vox, saw the flashy, logo-heavy style of the early noughties evolve to a more subdued minimalism that's still having influence today. It was the era of the new start-up culture that championed direct-to-consumer brands, many with a minimalist aesthetic that embraced millennial pink, ‘elevated basics’, white space and sans serif fonts – and that translated into how we dressed too.

Back then there was lots of chatter around the rejection of conspicuous consumption; toned down logos and subtle design. If that sounds familiar, it’s because it is: think of the ‘quiet luxury’ that’s been talked about very loudly this year, from Succession’s portrayal of the ‘subtle’ wardrobe of the insanely rich and influencer Sofia Richie's ‘old money’ wedding which featured three custom Chanel outfits in the South of France; nothing of which suggests a modest restraint.

“Recessioncore” has also been declared as a ‘trend’ or aesthetic of the moment; slightly ironic nostalgia for the ‘business casual’ style of the last recession. When I saw a model wearing a peplum ‘going out’ top with a pair of jeans at Maggie Marilyn’s show at Australian Fashion Week earlier this year, I thought that there might be something in that.

Throwbacks to peplums aside, in the past everything from nail polish trends (dark = bad) to sales of men’s underwear (slow = bad) have been named as proving tough economic times. Last year I wrote a slightly tongue in cheek story about the pop culture signs of an impending recession – a rise on goths, empty strip clubs – and there was some questioning over traditional indicators like hemlines and lipstick sales.

“Essentially we tend to find that when economic times are harder, people do less fun stuff, or move to smaller bite size fun things,” economist Shamubeel Eaqub told me back then. “We tend to see this trading down in shifting from branded to generic products for example, or more small treats like nail polish and lipstick.”

But fashion historian and founder of the NZ Fashion Museum Doris de Pont was less convinced, believing that such markers were exaggerated. She thought that “small luxuries” such as lipstick had now been replaced by things like coffee and eating out at restaurants.

The impact on fashion and customer spending is debatable too – in a luxury sense in particular. In April, Hermès, one of fashion’s most high regarded luxury brands that offers £5,000-plus handbags, reported a 23% jump in sales and LVMH – which owns luxury brands Louis Vuitton, Dior, Tiffany & Co. and more – became the first European company to reach more than $500bn valuation and had a 17% increase in first quarter sales.

Vogue Business shared a prediction from global consultancy firm Bain that the global luxury market was set to grow by up to 12% in 2023. In other words, the wealthy continue to spend.

In Aotearoa, retail is not faring quite as well; though luxury brands continue to show interest in the market. In June Stats NZ said that total retail card spending fell $113 million (1.7%) in May 2023 compared with April 2023, when adjusted for seasonal effects - with the apparel sector down by $13m (3.7%).

A recent Retail Radar report from Retail NZ showed that almost 60% of retailers did not meet their sales targets over the past three months. One designer, who did not want to be named, admitted that things are quiet and a recent month was the slowest since May 2020 Covid lockdown era.

Designer Tanya Carlson admits that “after the long wet summer, sales were definitely sluggish”. The terrible weather at the start of this year had other impacts on fashion too: Belinda Cannon, founder of the brand Sophie, admits that “summer being non-existent has shaped our hat designs quite a bit too!”

Carlson has also seen the effect of what she describes as “considered purchasing”, particularly with suiting as people return to the office and update their wardrobes.

“Styling is much more streamlined. The oversized silhouette is waning for us with a return to classic tailored shapes,” says Carlson. “People are wanting to make sure the garments are going to have a long life with them and are concerned about frivolous purchases and fast fashion.”

Most designers talk about longevity, relating to fashion’s mainstream embrace of sustainability as well as consumers demanding more from their purchases. At Caroline Sills and its stores Sills + Co, they’ve noted that customers become more discerning about where and how they spend their money over tough economic times.

“An indication of a tightening in spending will show through the customers reducing the number of items they buy in each visit - 'I will just go with the one piece instead of the two’,” says Toni Sills. She says the main impact of a downturn on design is encouraging them to “keep it interesting” – “our customer needs a good reason to buy and purchase items that bring them joy”.

For Carlson, who is known for her custom pieces and gowns, an unexpected surprise has been demand for event wear, which she credits to a backlog of celebrations due to earlier lockdowns and uncertainty.

Supplied Tanya Carlson has launched a rental service of its archive pieces, including the Marigold (left) and Cosmos dresses.

On the back of that the brand has launched an event rental service of its one-off and demi-couture archive pieces. Like the continued embrace of secondhand, clothing rentals are popular and a true indicator of financial frugality.

“This time last year we were still wearing masks and not knowing if events were going to be cancelled. When I was designing it was hard to envisage that a year later there would be such a renewed enthusiasm to dress up,” says Carlson.

“It is a thrill for me to see a new life breathed into these archival pieces, affirming what I have always believed in which is showcasing craft and skill, and all those dresses finally get to go to the ball.”

For many designers though, it is a time to be conservative – being brutal in discontinuing styles that do not sell, revisiting those that do, ordering less to not be stuck with more stock at the end of the season.

“The risk piece of the risk-reward equation is definitely weighing in more at the moment,” says Sophie’s Cannon.

As for what’s in the shops, there may actually be something in that traditional hemline index, according to one designer: “The skirts are longer - I can confirm.”