How NZ dresses: Sequins and self-expression at Lizzo

Lizzo fans Michael Kay and Bryn Monk got engaged during Lizzo's performance at Spark Arena on Wednesday night.

The Lizzo show came to Auckland on Wednesday night, as the superstar closed her 10-month Special Tour with a heartwarming performance that embraced her ethos of self-love and being your true authentic self – through music, and fashion.

That extended to the creative outfits in the audience, with the colourful crowd dressing up in bold style in homage to their queen – with plenty of sparkle and shades of pink.

The superstar herself commanded the stage in a black and silver strappy jumpsuit and shimmery blue eyeshadow. Also of style note: the pounamu around her neck, a “taonga” gifted to her, and her famous bejewelled flute.

Interacting with the crowd at one point, Lizzo pointed out some standout ensembles – from a trio of friends in matching pink to a young fan in a DIY, light-up jacket. We snapped some of the stylish attendees, before they headed into the arena to dance the night away.

LJ, Courtney, and Jessica (who is carrying an incoming squad member)

How would you describe your style? Tonight is very millennial extra!

What's your favourite Lizzo song? Water Me, Tempo, Truth Hurts.

Jadha

How would you describe your style? Alternative software developer.

What's your favourite Lizzo song? Truth Hurts.

Jayde, Kora, and Jadey

How would you describe your style? Fit for Lizzo.

What's your favourite Lizzo song? Tempo, Rumours, Jerome.

Ashley and Liva

How would you describe your style? Last minute, but bold.

What's your favourite Lizzo song? Boys, and 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).

Demi and Isabella

How would you describe your style? Bit of a hillbilly! We're from Northland.

What's your favourite Lizzo song? Truth Hurts.

Becky and Salome

How would you describe your style? Fabulous and sparkling.

Alissa

How would you describe your style? Eclectic and random.

What's your favourite Lizzo song? I'm not sure if I have a favourite, but I love the music video for About Damn Time.