'Whoopsy daisy' - Kylie Bax shares big fashion faux pas

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Supermodel Kylie Bax shared stories from her catwalk days when she guested on Stuff podcast Generally Famous.

She’s one of the most celebrated models of her generation, but “naivety” could have cost Kylie Bax before her career went into overdrive.

Bax, who went from winning a beauty contest in Thames to the catwalks of Milan in a matter of months, is Simon Bridges’ latest guest on Stuff’s celebrity interview podcast Generally Famous.

The mother of three shared fascinating insights into her life and work - including the time she inadvertently ignored “the most powerful person” in fashion.

A recent arrival in New York after initial success in Europe, Bax failed to recognise Vogue supremo Anna Wintour.

“Do you want to hear a funny story? You know I said I was very naive when I went to New York? So I was shooting for Vogue and I had no clue who Anna Wintour was, no clue.

“And I was invited from the photo shoot to dinner and it was an event, so there's quite a few people, but Vogue was hosting it and of course Anna was the main person there and we were all sitting on tables at this fancy restaurant in New York.

”I actually had to wear the dress from the shoot because I had nothing.

AP Anna Wintour, pictured in 2019, is the most powerful person in world fashion, according to Kylie Bax.

“So I walked into the restaurant and there she was at the door, but I didn't know who she was. So I walked straight past her. And she taps me on the shoulder and she goes, ‘Kylie?’, and I said, ‘yes?’.

“And she's like, ‘I'm Anna, Anna Wintour’. And I'm like, ‘oh’, and then it just finally clicked. You know, whoopsy daisy. So that was kind of my introduction to people in the fashion industry, you know, meeting and learning.”

Bax also recalled the time she made the “god of photography”, Steven Meisel, wait for her.

“I was actually on a booking and the agency called me and they said, ‘you have to play sick … just tell the client you're sick’.

“I said, ‘I'm working for [luxury US department store chain] Bloomingdale's, I can't tell Bloomingdale's I'm sick’.

“[They said], ‘but Steven Meisel l wants you, you have to play sick and go straight down to the studio’. I said, ‘you tell Steven Meisel I will be there straight after work’.

A 17-year-old Kylie Bax with the sash she got for winning a beauty contest in 1992. She quit two weeks later to pursue what became a hugely successful career in modelling.

“And that's what happened. Because I thought, how can I respect myself? I just can't [pretend I’m sick], I'm not that type of person, that's not how I was raised. So that's what happened, after my work I went down to the studio.”

Things obviously worked out in the end. Bax told Bridges about having dinner at Wintour’s home and working extensively with Meisel, including on two covers for the ultra-prestigious Italian Vogue.

To listen to the full interview, in which Bax reflects on life after modelling and reveals her new business venture, click the play icon on the audio player at the top of this story or visit the Generally Famous homepage.

