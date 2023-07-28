This week's best celebrity looks embraced simple classics

A-listers often go over the top with their outfits. When you want to make a splash, the bigger, bolder and more head-turning the better.

But this week, they reminded us that there is beauty in simple style moments as well.

From perfectly tailored sporting uniforms to summer dresses in painterly florals and streamlined colour palettes, this week’s best celebrity outfits embraced the elegance of clean and classic looks.

Keep scrolling for a look at our favourites of the past seven days.

Best in an overlooked brand

I only ever really think of Coach as a leather goods brand, but they’ve produced two of my most admired ready-to-wear dresses of the past year, so I clearly need to reassess.

The New York label created the 1930s inspired fit-and-flare dress Zooey Deutch wore to the Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards last year and they’re also the designers of this tan leather trench coat inspired dress worn by Lana Condor during her Allure photoshoot . Like all my dream outfits, it looks like it could be pulled directly from the closet of Mad Men character Peggy Olson. - Tyson Beckett

Best subversion of a runway

Lily Allen has been using the footpath outside The Duke of York theatre in London’s West End as her own version of a catwalk, with a nightly post-show parade of fab ensembles. She’s using the moment – and awaiting paparazzi – as a way to reposition her brand as a fashion girlie, and well, good for her.

This week she’s had an array of great looks, but this classic-with-a-twist plaid skirt suit by Alessandra Rich was a standout – especially the cameo chain belt. Asymmetrical hemlines are one of my few fashion pet peeves, but this works. - Zoe Walker Ahwa

Best sports

Football fever is well and truly alive at Team Ensemble and nothing gets us in the festive mood more than the US team strutting the red carpet outside their Tāmaki hotel showcasing their new suits by Nike, designed in collaboration with British designer Martine Rose.

These genderless, perfectly tailored suits and covetable accessories scream IDGAF which is the overall vibe of the impossibly cool US team, who are so talented, strong and political it’s hard to believe they’ve emerged from modern day America (to further drive home this point, many of the team refuse to sing the national anthem before the games). Extra cool points: Local photographer Holly Burgess (Ngāpuhi, Te ātihaunui-a-pāpārangi) took the photos. – Rebecca Wadey

Best in summer florals

As I write this I'm wearing thick tights and an even thicker sweater, on what feels like the coldest day of winter so far - so this delightful Carolina Herrera dress worn by Queen Letizia of Spain feels like a nice reminder of warmth, bare skin, summer. A classic silhouette in a classic painterly floral, but the bustier detailing gives it a fresh update. - ZWA

Best in summer white

It’s been raining for as long as I can remember, so naturally I spent multiple hours this week mulling buying white jeans. The impetus for this deeply unseasonal purchase? This snap of Tracee Ellis Ross looking radiant in a deceptively simple crisp white button down and high-waisted jeans combo.

I think the appeal lies mostly in the fact this is such a ‘summer’ outfit and like Zoe I need a reminder that eventually my ankles will see the light of day once more. Also alluring was the deep cuff on the jeans, as a short arse this is how I have to wear all my trousers anyway. - TB

Best (almost) locally available

Celebs on red carpet being a thing of the past, I am now forced to covet the outfits of celebs out for dinner. She may not be able to promote her upcoming projects, but reality star turned actor Jamie Chung can showcase her meal, and look great while doing so.

I adore the modernised 90s vibe of this checked sheer dress by Danish brand Baum Und Pferdgarten - which sells in several retailers across Aotearoa, so I can also pretend I may be able to purchase it myself one day. - RW