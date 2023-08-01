Lunchtime Shop: 11 warm and durable cable knit sweaters

Hear ‘cable knit’ and an image probably pops in your head. Maybe it’s a rugged fisherman staring pensively out to sea, perhaps it's an erudite Ivy League scholar loitering on campus.

Both are right at home in some version of a cable knit sweater. The style is named after the knitting technique that uses stitches twisted into rows to create threads that look like cables.

These textured motifs are laid in patterns that interact with each other in various intersections. Some run in repeated parallel rows, some dart daintily back and forth creating a pattern akin to honeycomb and others feature a mélange of braided techniques (think that striking pullover worn by Chris Evans in Knives Out).

That wide array of the pattern intricacy means that cable knit sweaters appeal to a variety of dressers. The twisted construction crops up on knits across the hard-working / good-looking divide, from durable and sturdy Aran sweaters through to prim and preppy pullovers.

When season two of comedy-drama television series The Bear dropped on Apple TV last month, viewers took to Internet search engines to source the grey blue sweater worn by chef Carmy. Below, 11 we think Carmy would approve of.

Seed Heritage cable knit, $190

Decjuba cable knit, $120

Max cable knit tank, $40

HYIIn cable knit, $289

Farmer’s jumper, $80

Polo Ralph Lauren cable knit shirt, $329

Kmart curve cable knit, $32

Sezane jumper, $285

Max cable knit tee, $130

Zara cable knit vest, $149

Sportscraft merino cable sweater, $230