10 must-see looks from the 2023 Logie Awards

The biggest stars over the ditch hit the red carpet in Sydney last night for Australian television award show The Logies.

The biggest night of the year, this year attendees were clearly in party mode, with many full throttles looks on display.

From sequins and sculptural elements to bright blocks of colour and twists on suiting, there was plenty for fashion lovers to ooh and ahh over.

Below, 10 standout looks from the night.

Ayesha Madon

Heartbreak High star Ayesha Madon’s dress from Versace’s collaboration with Dua Lipa was spot on.

Chloe Hayden

Madon’s Heartbreak High co-star Chloe Hayden was a vision in vivid green, wearing a voluminous gown from Georgia Young Couture.

G Flip

It wasn’t just gowns that went big, with G Flip donning a relaxed oversized suit with short sleeves.

Zoe Foster Blake

Zoe Foster Blake looked ready to party in this sunset red number covered in recycled sequins from contemporary Australian ready-to-wear brand Alemais.

Flex Mami

“I feel alive and grateful,” Flex Mami wrote on Instagram of this outfit by Sydney couture bridal label Sant Elia. A fitting caption because, to borrow from internet parlance, this look is giving us life.

Sophie Monk

The big award of the night is called the gold Logie, but Sophie Monk’s lacquered bronze dress was a winner too.

Suzan Mutesi

A bath puff, but make it fashion. Actor Suzan Mutesi looked stunning in this sculptural dress by artistic Nigerian label LFJ.

Rebecca Harding and Andy Lee

Becs Harding and Andy Lee both offered subtle vintage twists on classically glamorous looks.

The elongated bow running down the front of Harding’s vintage Alexander McQueen dress added a touch of whimsy to the chic silhouette, and Lee’s deep brown suit was just that touch more retro (and interesting) than a standard black.

Tony Armstrong

ABC News Breakfast host Tony Armstrong also got the brown memo, looking very dapper in this western influenced three-piece cropped suit with a dainty ribbon tied at the neck.

Nina Oyama

Deadloch and Taskmaster Australia star Nina Oyama not only showed off a kick ass be-dazzled suit and crop top by British womenswear designer Nadine Merabi, she also gave one of the most well choreographed uses of a glam bot we’ve ever seen.