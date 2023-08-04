This week's best celebrity looks tease the promise of summer

The sun’s shining on Dua Lipa, but our time will come around again.

While we’re barely bearing the depths of winter’s chill, our counterparts in the Northern Hemisphere are enjoying the peak of summer and all the events, frivolities and general lightness of being that comes with summer’s embrace.

This week all that high-season fun came dressed in summery outfits. Think beach dresses, ‘off-duty’ looks and luxurious garments made specifically for lazing about in.

Below, our favourite bright and bold celebrity ensembles from the past seven days.

Let them bring a smile to your face, and remind you of sunnier times.

Best bag skirt

If you’re wearing a crystal-embellished mini skirt in the form of an Hermès Birkin bag, the rest of your look doesn’t need to do much work – like Christina Aguilera’s fab mini/plain black T-shirt combo here.

The surrealist-style bag skirt is by Berlin-based brand Namilia, known for its youth take on clubwear, with Xtina styled by Chris Horan – who also put Hari Nef in that cutlery adorned dress. - Zoe Walker Ahwa

Best Adriatic adjacent

When it comes to holiday dressing there are two broad schools of thought: 1) If you’re taking a break, that includes taking one from caring what you look like, or 2) If you want a picture-perfect vacation that extends to your outfits.

Dua Lipa falls in the latter camp, posting a series of enviable outfits to her Instagram from a recent holiday in an equally as awe-inspiring Albanian locale. First there was a very mermaidcore red crochet dress by Blumarine, shot on a picturesque coastline. Then appeared my personal favourite, this sleek black and white mini-dress, dressed down with a pair of sandals, acres of bronzed skin and a jumble of gold and silver jewellery. Bliss - Tyson Beckett

Best big bow

Actor Kiernan Shipka, the new face of Nina Ricci fragrance, has clearly been influenced by the Ensemble girlies and our obsession with BABs (big ass bows). This one seems to defy gravity in true Nina Ricci style, floating above Kiernan’s bare midriff and blue jeans for a dramatic silhouette. I just love how ridiculously huge it is, it's giving Barbie toyishness. And who cares if you can actually wear this outside of a photoshoot? - Lara Daly

Best summer vibes

The SAG (and WAG) strike coinciding with the Northern Hemisphere summer has lots of ‘off-duty’ ‘fits flooding my feeds. Not to be confused with unstyled, these looks are still highly curated by stylists still trying to hustle a living, but with casual summer vibes rather than red carpet outings.

Case in point, this perfect, elevated 90s-esque look on actor Thuso Mbedu at the recent Miu Miu Summer Club Malibu. I’m obsessed with the branded bralette paired with these paper bag jeans and little box jacket. She makes it feel completely effortless, like even I could pull it off (I can’t).

To be honest, right now perhaps it’s more about the glorious promise of summer that’s increasing my desirability. Oh, for a bare midriff. This morning my cheeks froze over when I popped out for coffee. – Rebecca Wadey

Best stripes

DJ and model Harley Viera-Newton swanning about a just opened Mexican resort in this divine silk striped tunic dress made me extremely envious during this week of snow, hail and too much rain. It's by her own brand, HVN – if you’re in the market for an expensive silk tunic for your own European jaunt, or thinking ahead to our own NZ summer, it’s available to buy here. -ZWA

Best bookish

As much as I admire a glowy pop star posing at sunset on a beach, in my heart I know that life isn’t for me. My thighs chafe in the heat, and I’m of the belief the ocean is best left as the domain of the Orcas and sharks.

My actual vibe is closer to this Rosamund Pike, look pulled together to promote Dior tote bags: loitering performatively in a London bookshop. - TB

Best earthy ensemble

A knitting program using ethically-sheared wool from a regenerative farm promoting biodiversity owned by a celebrity absolutely reeks of wealthy white privilege in the vein of Goop. However, Mama Farm, in Bellport, New York, owned by Isabella Rosellini, has recently launched a capsule collection with designer Aisling Camps promising ‘farm to fashion’, and if this first look shared by T Magazine is anything to go by, I am here for it. Tag yourself: I’m the ‘rare-breed’ woolly mammal, obviously. - RW