Lunchtime Shop: 10 bath robes that balance comfort and style

Like whether you think it’s alright to wear shoes indoors or store eggs in fridge, you either come from a bath robe household or you don’t.

A robe signals you’re in no rush to get up and out the door. You’re easing into the day, and have the luxury of time.

Linked with lazing about, ritzy hotel stays and getting ready for big events like weddings, the robe is a piece of clothing linked with an ease of being.

I’m from a wake-up and get dressed home, but if I was of the robe-wearing persuasion, these are the ones I'd be tempted by.

Baina bathrobe, $275

Crafted in soft terry towelling, the brown and black chequerboard pattern on this luxe robe lend it a nostalgic feel.

Citta linen robe, $179

This breezy linen wraparound is a great option for the warmer months and those sticky nights where clothing is best left to a minimum.

H&H fleece robe, $40

This slouchy green number is made from recycled polyester and has two big pockets on the front for tucking things away in.

Laing cashmere robe, $495

A traditional cotton waffle robe given an oversized and elevated makeover in a cashmere / wool blend.

Joules robe, $195

Plush, velvety and snuggly. Like a slow Sunday morning.

Papinelle pure cashmere robe, $810

Shrug on this supremely soft pure cashmere robe with a warning: you’ll find it hard to change into anything else.

Adairs hooded robe, $100

Super fluffy sherpa fabric makes this robe perfect for snuggly mornings. A generous hood makes it all the easier to avoid the day’s demands.

Isabel Harris silk kimono, $139

Long in length and floaty in feel this silk chiffon sari fabric is patchwork perfection. This one can be easily styled for further afield than the letterbox.

Yves Delorme Hanaé bath robe, $285

With its beautiful floral print and ultra-light percale fabric this robe is easy and breezy, like something a character in a Nancy Meyers film would wear.

Missoni Home robe, $819

Missoni’s colourful robes, with their distinctive zigzag pattern and deep pile, have long been associated with luxurious lounging.