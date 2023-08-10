Security staff discover 'insane' $1200 luxury find in rubbish bin

We've all been there – you leave the house in a pair of heels you insist you can spend the day in, only for your feet to be burning with the fire of a thousand suns after a mere few steps.

If you've ever ditched your heels out of frustration on a night out it appears you're not alone

Security officers at the Galway Races in Ireland were dumbfounded when they peered into a bin at the racecourse, only to find a pair of designer heels amongst the rubbish.

The suede pink heels were actually a pair of Manolo Blahnik shoes, which retail for close to NZ$1200.

Manolos were popularised by Carrie Bradshaw and loved by celebs such as Meghan Markle, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Victoria Beckham, Rihanna and even Anna Wintour.

A bewildered local journalist from RTE posted the insane scenario to her Twitter.

"Security staff at Ballybrit were bemused to find a pair of designer shoes worth €660 dumped in a bin! Even a pair of #ManoloBlahniks couldn't sustain a lady at the #GalwayRaces," Teresa Mannion wrote.

The journalist attached four images of the designer shoes sitting in the bin as well as security staff holding them up.

It appears a mystery Cinderella ditched them when she realised her carriage was going to turn into a pumpkin at the stroke of midnight.

Commenters under the tweet were a mixture of bewildered, disappointed and even skeptical.

"What size are they? Just asking for a friend!" one Twitter user joked.

"Bemused? Shocked, more like. So many people struggle daily with the cost of living, I find it hard to fathom how anyone can just throw away a pair of perfectly good shoes let alone a pair that cost more than my monthly grocery bill," another disappointed user commented.

"In the bin? Damn, there are plenty of worthy charity shops in Galway they could have been donated to for any of their monthly window display auctions," a third concurred.

Others were sceptical that the shoes were even authentic Manolo Blahniks.

With the stark rise in convincing designer dupes from DHGate and other designer emulating websites, the prevalence of fake designer goods is staggering.

In fact, Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel recently fell victim to a grifter who allegedly bought a real pair of Manolos from TJMaxx (TKMaxx in Australia), then returned a pair of fake ones in their place – collecting the full amount back in a refund while keeping the designer goods.

