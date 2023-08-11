This week's best celebrity looks were works of collaboration

Tessa Thompson in “a very wearable look that’s been elevated into high fashion through the creativity of the artists behind it.”

When it comes to styling, team work makes the dream work.

Behind most of the outfits that make headlines, hovers a team of people who work to pull the look together. Stylists, makeup artists, hairdressers and assistants all play a part in nailing the attire.

This week, that spirit of collaboration was front of mind when the Ensemble team pulled together their favourite looks from the past seven days.

From couple’s outfits to band uniforms and looks worn when standing strong on the picket line, these looks are a joint effort. They’re all the stronger for it.

Best LBD

Gabrielle Union-Wade is one of my favourite fashion girlies right now, and has appeared a few times in this best-dressed column.

This look – a little black dress by cool girl brand Coperni with Tiffany & Co. HardWear link earrings – for a dinner at the Chateau Marmont to mark husband Dwyane Wade’s basketball hall of fame induction, earns her another point towards her eventual induction into our Ensemble fashion hall of fame. - Zoe Walker Ahwa, Ensemble co-founder and editor

Best boy

I’ve stayed at the Chateau Marmont a handful of times pre-pandemic and the excitement at being invited to the parties being held in the public areas is palpable. I would’ve melted in wonder at being a fly on the wall at this incredibly stylish party.

Zoe already beat me to Gabrielle who was also on my list this week, but I will just as happily shout out her husband Dwyane’s outfit. These perfectly tailored pants and what the kids are now apparently calling a ‘wife pleaser’ tank is an immaculate look. What a couple. Factor in his daughter Zaya, a sometime Miu Miu model I’ve featured in this column previously, and we may have the first family of fashion on our hands. - Rebecca Wadey, Ensemble co-founder and partnerships.

Best triple Canadian Tux

It's been a minute since the indie sweethearts from band Mermaidens served a fashion trifecta on the ‘gram, so I was very happy to see this peachy pic to announce their reunion for their upcoming tour.

Band members Gussie, Lily and Abe all have their own unique styles, but much like the Haim sisters with their black leather uniforms, true blue denim has a way of uniting us. - Lara Daly, Publishing Coordinator.

Best of British

Once upon a time (the late 1700s) it was red coats that were associated visually with the British. But in more recent times the sartorial signifier has travelled south with the modern gentry in London being inexplicably drawn red chinos.

I just wish they styled them half as well as Alexa Chung, who has always been the master of incorporating masculine inspired pieces into your wardrobe in a way that still looks sophisticated. Maybe it really will be a tomato girl summer? - Tyson Beckett, Journalist – Style

Best suit

The popped collar and cuffs, the pearls, the sneakers, the loose tailoring, the medal/badge of some sort: a simply chic look for the movies from Joanna Lumley. No notes. - ZWA

Best Clueless revival

It’s been slim pickings on the celebrity looks lately, what with the SAG strikes and subsequent lack of styled outfits. So it gave me great joy to see this shoot with two of my favourite collaborators, the actor Tessa Thompson and stylists Wayman and Micah, cross my feed.

The details are hazy, but it appears to be from a Vivienne Westwood campaign. I adore Wayman and Micah for the stories they commit to telling with their work. Tessa’s hair in this look is utter perfection and the plaid skirt combo of exquisite proportion that sets it firmly in modern times is perfectly paired with the nineties throwback choker. This is ultimately a very wearable look that’s been elevated into high fashion through the creativity of the artists behind it. - RW

Best slip, slop, slapping

Really enjoyed this masterclass in sun safety from Gillian Jacobs on the picket line in Los Angeles.

Covered chicly from head to toe in a fit that would make a coastal grandmother weak at the knees this look has everything, a slope brimmed straw hat, softly washed jeans, easy wearing clogs and a cross body bag that you just know has a spray bottle of SPF in it for regular top-ups of sun protection - TB