Five things that make stylists expert shoppers

Size inclusive stylist Monique Doy shares expert shopping tips to level up your retail game.

Opinion: Most people know firsthand how overwhelming a shopping trip can be if you don’t go in with the right frame of mind. Sometimes even if you go in with a clear picture in your mind of what it is you’re looking for, the escapade can be derailed if what’s on the racks doesn’t match your expectations.

To improve your chances of success in store size inclusive stylist Monique Doy shares five things that separate professional shoppers from the rest of us.

The confidence to try new things

The easiest way to start developing your personal style is to try new things.

When I go shopping with my friends I like to dress them up for the hell of it. They might be shopping for new black pants, but you better believe I am going to make them try on a yellow corduroy dress as well, just to shake things up. They might hate the dress, but they might love the colour, or the neckline, or the thickness of the fabric - all of which will lead them to picking up a garment with those features next time they shop.

This is a matter of ‘if you don’t try you’ll never know’, or ‘If you always do what you’ve always done, you’ll always get what you’ve always got’. Try it on. Play. Fashion is supposed to be fun. You’re changing and evolving and what you like is allowed to change too.

Weird friends

Monique Doy/Supplied Monique Doy and her 'weird' friends

Weird is good. Weird is different and brave and fun and special and enthusiastic. Surround yourself with people who understand your weird, who listen to your ideas and can get excited for you even if they don’t quite understand what you’re talking about. These friends inspire you and support you to take risks in life, and sometimes with your wardrobe!

Make sure you have enough people in your life who really ‘get you’ so wearing your personality feels fun, safe and eventually second nature.

A look book

Monique Doy/Supplied Document your good outfits for future reference.

Every time I put together an outfit I love I take a picture or a video of it, so next time I am yelling “I have nothing to wear!” I can use those photos as a reference and put together a great outfit pronto.

Last Spring I put together a capsule wardrobe challenge for my style group ‘Own Your Style’ and printed out pictures of my outfits and hung them in my wardrobe, so I could choose one each day. Cue a whole month of not having to decide what to wear!

Built in thinking time

See something you love? Give yourself three days to think about it.

Yes you might miss out, but I can guarantee there will always be something else coming that you love too. Don’t let ‘things’ control you.

I shop with clients every week, and I am across what new styles are available each season in size inclusive stores. I LOVE fashion. But just because I love it, doesn’t mean I need to own it. Fashion is art, you can appreciate it without having to have it in your house.

I need a new pair of sneakers and I have these Country Road lovelies in my sights. Today is my day three and in a few more hours I can decide if they’re the ones!

Try: Country Road Dallas sneakers, $199

A tool kit

It’s easy to set yourself up for wardrobe success with a few key items.

The steamer

Try: Sunbeam Handheld Garment Steamer, $99

I don’t iron. When I’m shopping I either embrace the crinkles - hello linen - or avoid buying clothes that crease too much. I also dry delicate garments on hangers.

But on the rare occasion I need it, I use a hand held steamer. It gets rid of any major creasing and is a great tool to use to refresh clothes that don’t actually need a full wash.

Pilling comb

Try: We-Ar cashmere comb, $15

Woolly jumpers will pill - no matter how good the quality is. But a few brushes with a pilling comb will make a big difference. I, too, have been sucked into using a battery powered anti pilling machine, until it ate a hole right through one of my favourite jumpers!

If you take care of your wool knits they should last a lifetime.

A measuring tape

Try: Tailors measuring tape, $4.50

Do you know your measurements? Shopping online is impossible without them.

Measure your bust, your hip and your waist and keep the measurements on hand to check against the sizing chart of your favourite online retailer.

Just keep in mind they often measure their garments flat, in which case you’d need to double the measurement to match yours.

Slips

Try: Liam slip, $149 (on sale), Farmers slip $45

I have beige camisoles, black half slips, full length plum slips, singlets with multiple straps, the lot. Don’t underestimate the power of an undergarment to make your outfit hang just the way you want it to, or to add depth/coverage for a sheer garment.

The Liam ‘Weirder Slip’ can be worn as a slip or as a dress. It looks just as cute with a mesh layer under it as a woolly jumper over it.