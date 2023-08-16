Yes, a man can wear a white T-shirt in midlife, but there are rules

Season 2 of The Bear is now available to stream on Disney+.

If you haven’t placed a double order for The Bear, do so immediately. Season two of the glorious Disney+ series landed this summer, and its story of the dysfunctional Berzatto family trying to turn around the fortunes of their Chicago deli is as delicious and tender as one of their lemon chicken piccatas.

At the centre of the kitchen dramas is Carmy, the introspective, tortured gastro-genius played by Jeremy Allen White, who’s as meticulous about his wardrobe as he is about his plating.

The food’s the supporting role in the show, but fashion holds its own too – as any good Italian-American family like the Berzattos would tell you, both are equally essential to the La Dolce Vita.

There’s the treasured, monogrammed chef’s whites (by cult NY house Thom Browne) which anoint underling Sydney into the pantheon of the Michelin-star gods, there’s ramshackle cousin Richie’s pivot to suits when he finally finds his calling, but Carmy’s white T-shirts are the most potent ingredient in the mix.

The character stocks his curated denim in his oven and, in one memorable scene, sells a vintage Levis jacket to pay the bills, but his perennial is a white T-shirt, usually sweat-lashed and passata-smeared.

Matt Dinerstein/AP Carmy's T-shirt is by historic German brand Merz b Schwanen.

It’s his stylistic tabula rasa, onto which the trials of his gritty life in Chicago are visibly apparent.

The T-shirt in question happens to come from a historic German brand, Merz b Schwanen, which prides itself on making “original, organic, simply good basics”.

The white T-shirt, like denim, is the calling card of American workwear, the mode of dress that sprang up with the grunt work of the blue-collar (it’s there in the name) of building America in the early part of the 19th century.

The white T-shirt soon transcended the railroads and farmsteads to the likes of Elvis Presley and James Dean, a symbol of Rebel Without A Cause romanticism. Its USP is its blankness; it’s the baseline of a man’s casual wardrobe.

That said, not all white tees are made equal, and neither is the ease of wearing one if you’re a man of a certain age and timbre.

First of all, the type of tee. The old adage of “buy cheap, buy twice” does ring true in this instance; sturdy white T-shirts are likely to be one of the most used items in your wardrobe, so it pays to invest a little more. Learn from my mistakes; myriad times while travelling I’ve had to dash to a continental Zara to grab a white T-shirt.

And myriad times, after several washes, they’ve puckered at the neckline or come unstitched under the arm.

The casual wear business is a cult one right now – see the clamour for cool LA brands such as James Perse – and while we’re not in the business of advising you to part with £188 (NZ$400) for one of his jersey varieties, certain others are worth splashing out on.

Sunspel is a historic British brand based in Long Eaton, and each of their £85 T-shirts are made by hand. I’ve had some for over five years which are only now starting to fray on the neckline.

US workwear brand Madewell is also excellent (and considerably cheaper at £40); the cotton’s thick ply and the ribbing on the neckline is fairly large so it feels substantial.

An unscientific poll amongst my stylish colleagues confirm that Everlane’s a great go-to – their versions involve slub cotton, which has an irregular yarn which allows aeration –and the high street go-to Uniqlo.

Of course, you’re never going to go wrong with a three-pack of cotton T-shirts from M&S (at £22), although that old warning about cheaper varieties wearing out tends to ring true.

As for the man wearing it? We can’t all look like James Dean, and many men tend to opt for darker colours if they’re larger of frame because white shows up every nuance a great deal more. If you’re a little self-conscious, wear 100% cotton – the addition of elastic can make a T-shirt overly clingy. Or opt for a deliberately oversized cut; cool Japanese brand Snow Peak makes them in more freeing fits.

On a similar note, I’ve heard urban myths of a strange cult of men who don two T-shirts, so they’re more covered up and so that sweat – and the moobs – don’t show.

I’ve yet to meet any in practice, but doing so seems overly fussy and rather off-kilter in the aesthetic execution.

Unlike the Michelin-level food Carmy and his merry band of knife-wielding cohorts are aiming for, simplicity is best.

Build a T-shirt wardrobe: the best fits for women

By Sophie Tobin

Supplied Carmy and Sydney in The Bear.

You don’t need The Bear’s Sydney to tell you that a great white T-shirt is just as valuable in a woman’s wardrobe. Choose well, and it’ll answer all of your “I have nothing to wear” problems.

Although one woman’s perfect tee is not another’s, a well-stocked wardrobe should contain three different kinds to ensure that you’ll be well covered no matter your outfit.

The first should have a boxy shape, with the hem at the hip, so you can wear it untucked with jeans or a skirt. Choose a midweight fabric and wear it on its own, when it’s too warm for a jumper but not hot enough for linens.

The second essential tee is for layering: this can be more lightweight with neat, capped sleeves (these look best under a knitted vest or gilet) and the fit should be closer to the body so that it doesn’t bunch up under other garments.

WPA Pool A neat, lightweight tee is ideal for layering – it won't bunch under other garments

The third is your smart T-shirt, ideal for wearing under suits and to the office. Choose a creamier shade as sometimes an optic white can look a little cheap, while a more premium cotton will ensure that it isn’t see-through.

The brands which follow are suitable for both men and women. It’s worth investing in a whites-specific laundry detergent (Steamery’s is good) to keep your T-shirts looking as fresh as the day you bought them.