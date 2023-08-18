The 1990s called on a flip phone, they want their outfits back.

Too bad, they can’t have them because 2023 fashion is totally enamoured with references from the turn of the last century.

This nostalgic gaze was in full force when the Ensemble team pulled together our favourite looks from the past seven days.

Whether reviving preppy styling techniques or channelling the sartorial spirit of now departed 90s style icons, this week’s best celebrity looks were 90s coded.

Best icon

Andrew Theodorakis/Getty Images Lauryn Hill performs for the Hip Hop 50th Birthday Party Concert at Yankee Stadium.

When we shared our favourite hip-hop songs over on Ensemble to mark 50 years of the genre, omitting Lauryn Hill was a massive and almost unforgivable oversight. The first rap artist to win album of the year at the Grammys (in 1999), she is the epitome of the word icon and her style – both in flow and clothes – has always captured what makes hip hop great.

That was on full show at the Adidas x Hip Hop Anniversary concert held at Yankee Stadium earlier this week: the beaded hair, the socks and heels, the pink tulle oversized blazer (it's by Act N.1) over the black hoodie and the New York Yankees cap, perfectly placed. On their own, incredible, worn together as a full ensemble, legend behaviour. - Zoe Walker Ahwa, Ensemble co-founder and editor.

Best ingénue

I watched only the first 15 minutes of HBO’s The Idol, meaning I stopped watching (for reasons unknown) at the point where I still thought it was an enjoyable show, and long enough to look up Rachel Sennott on Instagram because I liked her vibe. Evidence of said vibe: This uber-cool Dion Lee leather dress (or perhaps it’s a two piece; I’m into the ambiguity also).

I learnt recently that Rachel is long-time best friends with another of my favourite fashion girlies, The Bear star Ayo Edebiri. They have a film together called Bottoms due out shortly and I am begging the strikes to be resolved as the ‘fits on that press tour would be sure to fill the Barbie sized gap residing in my heart (and this column). -Rebecca Wadey, Ensemble co-founder and partnerships.

Best in Royal blue

Much of the styling on the promo circuit for the Red White & Royal Blue film adaptation has been in the collegiate, preppy realm (yes I’m referring to this GQ shoot). The direction makes sense, like the plot the dandy derived look has feet in the worlds of both English and American nobility.

But this vivid street style look on actor Taylor Zakhar Perez has had the most cut through in my eyes. The electric blue workwear inspired set is Versace and the clompy woven boots are by Bottega Veneta. - Tyson Beckett, Journalist – Style.

Best swinging sixties

Not that I needed another reminder of people having fun in Europe, Olivia Rodrigo arrived in London this week to promote her forthcoming album, Guts, and embraced classic 60s Brit style as she hit up all the tourist hotspots.

The tomato-red mini skirt, knee-high boots and simple black top is adorable, and not too far from her usual 90s minimalist vibe. These boots are just perfect, but even after my sleuthing I still haven't figured out who made them. Another honourable mention goes to the green floral dress and brown suede boots ensemble (very Rory from Gilmore Girls) that she wore on the London football field, collecting her custom 'Rodrigo No.8' Chelsea team soccer shirt. What a cutie. - Lara Daly, Publishing Coordinator.

Best car

The sparkly, fluffy, bejewelled interior of the candy coloured Corvette in Charli XCX's new music video for Speed Drive (from the Barbie soundtrack) almost upstages her outfit. The singer wears a white cotton onesie with a sweet collar, worn with a pink feathered boa and wraparound shades, later adding an oversized black blazer and pink baseball cap - a chaotic look, but so is the song. That, and the blatant Samsung flip phone product placement, is giving noughties pop girlie. - ZWA

Best in beige

Filed under ‘preppy outfits I did drool over’ this week is this tonal Baum und Pferdgarten look worn by fashion influencer Josefien Weyns to the Danish brand’s show at Copenhagen Fashion Week. It’s all very dreamy in a way that makes me wish I was the type of person who could wear a jumper slung over my shoulders, 90s style without feeling like a poser.

Weyns re-wore the Jacquemus handbag and her strappy Alohas ballet flats pictured here a number of times across the week, a strategy I’ll be keeping in mind when dressing for New Zealand Fashion Week at the end of the month. - TB

Best repeat offender

As Zoe has mentioned in this column before, Lily Allen is smartly using the lack of film promotional imagery to her advantage, treating the stage door to her London play like a catwalk and ensuring numerous photos will flood celebrity-deprived media outlets.

This week I particularly liked the coral Fendi dress. I’m very partial to the American minimalist sports aesthetic, a la Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, and Lily is leaning into this beautifully, while adding her own twist of a ridiculous fluffy shoe, in which she is surely not treading the mean streets of London. – RW