'We did everything': Why the original supermodels still rule

The September issue of US Vogue with supermodels Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell; Tatjana Patitz photographed by Peter Lindbergh alongside Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington and Cindy Crawford for the January 1990 issue of British Vogue.

A cape is rarely involved – unless it’s designed by Tom Ford – but you always know a supermodel when you see one.

The frozen faces on the covers of US and British Vogue’s September issues are instantly recognisable as the original supermodels Linda Evangelista, 58, Cindy Crawford, 57, Christy Turlington, 54 and Naomi Campbell, 53.

Along with Tatjana Patitz who died in January, these women strutted into the zeitgeist with George Michael’s Freedom! 90 music video and stayed there, leaving little room for newcomers.

“These were only four of the supermodels that made a huge impact back in the day,” says US agent Paul Fisher, who represented Campbell and Stephanie Seymour. “They are missing Kate Moss, Claudia Schiffer and Stephanie Seymour.

“These famous faces were out every night. They were the stars of that time, on the covers of every magazine and dating the most famous people. This created a huge impact, cementing them into the consciousness of our time and obviously for years to come.”

Unlike their predecessors Lauren Hutton, Twiggy, Jean Shrimpton and Veruschka, the supers found fame as a model movement rather than as solo stars.

GETTY,INSTAGRAM/@GAILELLIOTT Gail Elliott with Christy Turlington, singer Michael Hutchence and Helena Christensen in Paris, 1993; Christy Turlinton with Gail Elliott in Bali.

“There was a group of about 25 core models who were booked for every runway show in every city by every designer,” says British model Gail Elliott, who was part of the exclusive runway roster in the 90s, and now runs her fashion label Little Joe Woman in Bali.

“Before the advent of the supermodel, girls were typecast as runway showgirls, beauty models, swimsuit, lingerie, fit or print models. When the supers burst onto the scene, we did everything.”

Elliott and her colleagues relied on portfolios and relationships with designers, rather than reality television and relatives, to make their mark.

“The major difference between the supermodels and today’s cover stars is the way that they were discovered,” says Naomi Smith, fashion director of Marie Claire. “It was about being individual beauties and that can be seen in their work.”

“It wasn’t about how many Instagram followers you had, who you knew and having a particular look. None of these women have the same nose.”

When Canadian supermodel Shalom Harlow visited Melbourne in December for the Alexander McQueen exhibition at the National Gallery of Victoria, she acknowledged the changing landscape.

“We used to be culled by the creatives in the industry,” Harlow said. “The models of my time were chosen because there was something the artists felt compelled to interface with. Now it’s how many followers you have.”

Alongside the rise of Instagram and nepo-models, the influence of magazines has diminished. The September issue of US Vogue peaked at 916 pages for the 120-year anniversary edition with Lady Gaga on the cover in 2012. The size of the supermodel September issue will be revealed when it goes on sale on August 22, but last year’s came in at 378 pages.

“Supermodels happened at a time when budgets were bigger and people spent time producing incredible shoots with amazing photographers like Peter Lindbergh, Steven Meisel and Mario Testino,” Smith says.

The sight of supermodels on the cover is also a rarity with celebrities such as Margot Robbie and Olivia Rodrigo usually securing the coveted position.

Designers have also succumbed to the power of celebrity, with Versace collaborating with singer Dua Lipa and controversial Italian luxury label Dolce & Gabbana working with Kim Kardashian, forgetting that Stefano Gabbana once described the Kardashians as “the cheapest family in the world”.

“We walked the runways, appeared in the campaigns and worked closely with the designers in their studios,” Elliott remembers. “The designers then were 100% invested in their brands. I felt the relationship between model and designer was much more intimate.

“We had a real connection.”

Turlington, Campbell, Evangelista and Crawford will feature in the Apple TV+ series The Super Models, airing in September.