This week's best celebrity looks threw it all the way back

Last week, the stars were influenced by styles of 1990s when getting dressed.Some of that inspiration carried over into this week too.

Both Olivia Rodrigo and Zoë Kravitz stepped out in very 90s mules, but others drew references from further in the past, or more recent eras.

1960s inspired sets and colours, and reworked noughties silhouettes all made appearances when the Ensemble team were picking our favourite outfits of the week.

Scroll down for these, and our other best dressed choices from the past seven days.

​​Best throwback

The new (old) trend for long denim skirts is a little too noughties throwback for me. You know the ones: the dirty wash, floor or midi length skirts we all wore slung low and with a little singlet. It was a moment, and one that I personally would like to leave in the past…

But this look on Lily Allen feels like a modern and grown up take on the trend; a high-waisted, ankle-grazing denim skirt and cropped, collared cardigan, all by the brand Self-Portrait. - Zoe Walker Ahwa, Ensemble editor and co-founder.

Best accessory

Some may scoff at Zoë Kravitz’s decision to wear black to Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s wedding. I personally don’t believe in antiquated dressing ruled like that one, especially when the outfit is as sublime as this head-to-toe one from The Row.

Regardless, the reason for inclusion is not the black dress. It’s the martini, carried as an accessory. Kravitz wasn’t going to miss an opportunity to raise a glass to the happy couple. - Tyson Beckett, Style journalist.

Best queen

Martha Stewart is an icon not to be messed with, and at 80 years old she has a grasp on social media that others will never intuit. This post is giving me life this week. Partly, of course, because I love this dress and would love to own it, but also because of the caption.

Of COURSE Queen Martha has held on to her vintage Chloe, the detail about her housekeeper wanting to trim the raggedy edges is everything, and I’m obsessed with the fact she admits to ripping it off for QVC. But most importantly? She looks GREAT in it. Sustainability chic. – Rebecca Wadey, Ensemble co-founder.

Best shoes

I love mules – the chicest heel style. The slip-on with a mid-stiletto height and distinctive 'clickety clack' sound is so 90s, so Carrie Bradshaw, so Barbie.

This Magda Butrym halter neck mini dress worn by singer Olivia Rodrigo is flirty sexy fun – and very 90s supermodel, Cindy Crawford vibes – but it's the matching red mules that really make the ensemble. They're Manolo Blahnik ‘Jada’ mules, which I dream of one day owning. - ZWA

Best baby blue

Nothing appeals to my style sensibilities more than an A-line mini skirt (except maybe a woman in a suit), so suffice to say I’ve been keenly tracking the Prada skirt and crop top pairings former Ensemble coverstar Lorde has been wearing on her just wrapped European tour.

All her stage outfits have been enviable, the elven braids she wore in Budapest deserve a special shout out, but it is this 1960s-esque paillette covered blue look, worn to perform at Boardmasters Festival in the UK, that really had my heart singing. It’s styled to perfection, of course, by none other than Karla Welch. - TB