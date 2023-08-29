The Māori Met Gala? Celebrities return to the Fashion Week front row at Kiri Nathan's opening show

New Zealand Fashion Week Kahuria 2023 kicks off at the Viaduct Events Centre in Auckland Central. Fashion designer Kiri Nathan opened festival with a poignant show.

*Zoe Walker Ahwa is the editor of Ensemble, Stuff’s premium fashion platform. See Ensemble’s full NZ Fashion Week coverage throughout the week here, and follow them on Instagram for more.

Fashion designer Kiri Nathan officially opened New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria on Tuesday morning with a blend of culture and celebrity, a uniquely Aotearoa presentation that was akin to a Māori Met Gala – on, and off the runway.

Guests arrived at the Viaduct Events Centre in their kākahu Māori, greeted by Nathan’s “welcoming crew” that included Stacey Morrison, Jenny-May Clarkson, Miriama Kamo and more.

“I know that I’m going to cry,” said Clarkson before the show, which was a moving celebration and history of Māori dress from the 1600s to ‘the future’. It was the first solo show from a Māori designer to open NZFW.

Kanoa Lloyd was also on hand outside the venue, welcoming the manuhiri [guests]. “Kiri tapped me on the shoulder a couple of days ago, in the midst of her stress and said, ‘can we have some friendly faces out the front?’ So I'm quite honoured to be part of the show in some way,” Lloyd said.

LAWRENCE SMITH Kanoa Lloyd and Miriama Kamo, outside the NZFW venue.

Kiri wrote individual, personalised notes for her front row guests, which included Tame Iti, Anika Moa, director Chelsea Winstanely, Stacey and Scotty Morrison, Six60’s Matiu Walters, Karena and Kasey Bird, NZFW founder Dame Pieter Stewart and Nathan’s children.

Fellow fashion designers Bobby Luke of Campbell Luke, Juliette Hogan, Emily Miller-Sharma from Ruby and Tanya Carlson were there in support, too.

LAWRENCE SMITH Stylist Sammy Salsa and Tame Iti in the front row.

An introductory voice-over set the tone, and a challenge for Aotearoa: “We have survived, walking the path blazed by those who came before. But as we navigate the new world, we ask for partnership, the understanding that if we are guided by fear of what we might lose, we may never know what we can gain together.

“We see our past with clarity. We live our present with compassion. We are determined. As we celebrate today, the evolution of Māori fashion through the ages, look around, see what you have helped create: a vision.”

The show opened with a performance by Ria Hall, accompanied by dancer Kura Te Ua, while Nathan tasked others also epitomising Māori excellence – Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Watene (wearing his famous Nike Air Jordan 1 mids sneakers that were criticised by David Seymour in 2021 as not being appropriate parliamentary attire), musician Teeks and activist Qiane Matata-Sipu – to walk the runway alongside models, to cheers and cat calls.

LAWRENCE SMITH Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Watene walks the runway at Kiri Nathan.

Towards the end of the show, a model walked into the centre of the runway wearing a full plain white skirt, lifting each side. Artist Graham Hoete, known as Mr G, stood up from the front row and spray-painted it with the simple phrase: ‘Tūmanako’. Hope.

Ahead of the show, Nathan laid down a wero [challenge] for her guests, asking them to participate in the presentation in kākahu Māori (a traditional or contemporary Māori garment) “as we’d love to grace the seats of our runway presentation in Māori excellence”.

It was an incredibly dressed crowd, full of mana, and one that will be hard to top this NZFW.

LAWRENCE SMITH Oriini Kaipara, ahead of the show.

New owner Feroz Ali beamed as he watched Nathan’s guests arrive outside the venue, feeling “nervous but excited” as the event kicked off for the first time since 2019.

“I think [Nathan’s show] is going to bring an energy and vision that we haven't seen since the inception of Fashion Week. And everyone looks so amazingly dressed. I wish I had a red carpet here.”

LAWRENCE SMITH Scotty Morrison and Tuihana Ohia, before the show.

Lloyd was also feeling reflective. “It's really special. I think after the moe, sleep, that Fashion Week has had, it's so nice to wake up to te ao Māori leading the charge and all New Zealanders embracing the taonga that we have here,” said Lloyd. “I reckon fashion is a really accessible way to get into te ao Māori, and Kiri does that so beautifully.”

Backstage straight after the show, Nathan was thanking and hugging those who helped behind-the-scenes. Then, she ran straight up the stairs to sit front row at the next NZFW show, Rory Docherty – a literal example of her ongoing and genuine support of other, emerging designers.